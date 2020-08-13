How to fix Nintendo Switch error message 2002-3537

Nintendo Switch’s error message 2002-3537 is nasty. It throws your console into confusion, preventing it from turning on and leaving you staring at a blank screen.

Even Nintendo’s support team admits the error message is a lost cause and suggests sending your console in for repair. That’s all fine and dandy if your warranty is still intact, but if it ran out years ago, you’ll have to pay a hefty $100. Thankfully, there’s a solution.

How to fix your Nintendo Switch

Your first plan of action is to remove your microSD card from your Switch. You can do this by opening up the stand at the back of your console, lightly pushing down on your microSD card, waiting for it to click, and immediately letting go. This will dislodge your card from its slot and allow you to remove it.

There’s a chance this will kickstart your console and eliminate your error message entirely. But if not, you can reformat your Switch by using the recovery mode. This will delete all your data, though, including your account and games.

To reformat your console, hold down both the volume and power buttons. After around 10 seconds, the Nintendo Switch logo will appear, followed by the recovery mode. Now, select the third option, Restore Factory Settings, and your Switch should be back in action.

At this point, you’ll have to log back into your account and reload your games. It’s a hassle, but your Switch should be as good as new.