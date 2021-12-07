How to fix Error Code 2137-7504 on Nintendo Switch

No console or gaming system can truly be free of bugs or temporary errors. Even when the hardware is in perfect condition, players can still experience errors when the online services go down or with a weak connection.

If you’ve been getting the 2137-7504 error on your Nintendo Switch, chances are you won’t be able to access the online features of your console like the eShop. More often than not, it’ll be up to Nintendo to fix the issue since this error usually surfaces when the servers are down for maintenance, or they start crumbling due to the high number of players during huge releases.

While waiting will be the ultimate fix for the 2137-7504 error, there are a few troubleshooting steps that players can try out.

Here’s how you can potentially fix the error code 2137-7504 on Nintendo Switch.

When the servers are down, not a single troubleshooting method will be able to help you, unfortunately. Checking servers’ status will often be the best course of action since it can save you from applying additional fixes.

If there’s active maintenance, you’ll need to wait for Nintendo to roll out a fix which shouldn’t take that long.