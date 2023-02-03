How to connect Discord to PS5 and PS4

There are many apps PlayStation players can use on their consoles. Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube are just some of the examples that will appear on players’ home screens. One all gamers will know is Discord, which has been missing from PlayStation consoles for what felt like millenniums. But, with the rollout beginning, it’s finally here.
Previously, PlayStation players formed parties and invited their friends to use the voice feature of the PlayStation Network.
With Discord recently making its way to consoles though, it makes communication with PlayStation gamers a lot easier and provides the opportunity to chat with someone on an entirely different platform via the voice chat program.
How to use Discord on PlayStation 5
As of Feb. 2, 2023, Discord is now available for PlayStation 5 users, as a part of their beta trial for the famous voice-sharing program. If you’re a part of the beta and want to add the Discord app to your PS5, you’ll need to follow these steps:
- Download the Beta
- Once it’s downloaded head to “Settings”
- Then go to “Users and Accounts”
- Once you’re there, go into “Linked Services”
- Find Discord and link your PlayStation account via the QR code or secret code displayed on your screen
- Authorize the app, and you’re good to go
How to use Discord on PlayStation 4
Unfortunately, PS4 users will still have to go through the original steps to use Discord as there is no official app for the last-gen console yet.
- PS4 users won’t need to send a link to their friends since the console has its built-in browser
- Navigate to your internet browser and head over to “www.discord.com“
- Log into your account, and you’ll be able to see your messages
- Click the link there and load up Discord
Sony has not yet confirmed if they plan to bring Discord to PS4 yet.