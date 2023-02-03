How to connect Discord to PS5 and PS4

For some it's simple, for others not so much.

There are many apps PlayStation players can use on their consoles. Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube are just some of the examples that will appear on players’ home screens. One all gamers will know is Discord, which has been missing from PlayStation consoles for what felt like millenniums. But, with the rollout beginning, it’s finally here.

Previously, PlayStation players formed parties and invited their friends to use the voice feature of the PlayStation Network.

With Discord recently making its way to consoles though, it makes communication with PlayStation gamers a lot easier and provides the opportunity to chat with someone on an entirely different platform via the voice chat program.

How to use Discord on PlayStation 5

As of Feb. 2, 2023, Discord is now available for PlayStation 5 users, as a part of their beta trial for the famous voice-sharing program. If you’re a part of the beta and want to add the Discord app to your PS5, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Download the Beta

Once it’s downloaded head to “Settings”

Then go to “Users and Accounts”

Once you’re there, go into “Linked Services”

Find Discord and link your PlayStation account via the QR code or secret code displayed on your screen

Authorize the app, and you’re good to go

Turn on the mic 🔊



Starting today, PS5 beta testers in select countries can try out new features, including Discord Voice Chat: https://t.co/4QVCMTTJnw pic.twitter.com/fXVffdaeL1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 2, 2023

How to use Discord on PlayStation 4

Unfortunately, PS4 users will still have to go through the original steps to use Discord as there is no official app for the last-gen console yet.

PS4 users won’t need to send a link to their friends since the console has its built-in browser

Navigate to your internet browser and head over to “www.discord.com“

Log into your account, and you’ll be able to see your messages

Click the link there and load up Discord

Sony has not yet confirmed if they plan to bring Discord to PS4 yet.