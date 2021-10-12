How to connect Bluetooth headphones to Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch is the perfect handheld console for on-the-go gaming. While it’s easy to get lost in a game when you have your headphones plugged in, only recently did Nintendo allow you to connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones to the Switch through a system update in early September. Since wireless Bluetooth headphones are becoming more and more popular, here is a quick breakdown of how to connect Bluetooth headphones to the Nintendo Switch OLED.

To connect Bluetooth headphones to the Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED, you will need to:

Navigate to the System Settings page. System Settings is located on the Switch home screen with a gear icon.

Once in System Settings, scroll down until you find Bluetooth Audio.

Select Pair Device. The Nintendo Switch will then search for compatible Bluetooth devices.

Make sure your headphones are in pairing mode, or you are holding down the pairing button for your headphones.

Once your headphones are found, select them from the menu of found devices. In case your headphones do not appear on the list of pairable devices, press Y to search again. Be sure your device is ready to be paired with the console.

After pairing, your headphones will be good to go with your Nintendo Switch.

While you can connect your Bluetooth headphones to the system, you will not be able to pair Bluetooth microphones. If you are an Apple fan and want to use your Airpods or Airpods Pro on the new Nintendo Switch OLED, you can follow this guide.