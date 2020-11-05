How to connect an Xbox Series X|S controller to PC

The Xbox Series X|S controller that comes bundled with the console has other uses if you want to play games with it on your PC. There are also plenty of ways to link the controller with an alternative system.

The best and easiest way to connect the controller to a PC is through a USB 3.0 connection. You can purchase a USB-C cable that can connect into the top of the controller and slot it into the PC through a spare USB port.

The only other way to go about connecting the controller to a PC or laptop is through Xbox Wireless, which may require the additional purchase of an Xbox Wireless Adapter from the Microsoft Store.

If you want to use this method, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Turn on the PC and sign in to your Windows 10 account. Plug in your Xbox Wireless Adapter. Turn off the controller using the Xbox button and clock on the pairing button next to the left shoulder button until the Xbox button flashes. Press the pair button on the Xbox Wireless Adapter. A small light should flash for several seconds. Once both flashing lights turn solid, that means the controller has connected to the adapter.

Alternatively, if your PC has Xbox Wireless built-in, you can head to Settings, Devices, and “Add a Bluetooth or other device” and select everything else. Then choose the Xbox Series X|S controller after clicking the button next to the L Bumper on the controller.

You can also use Bluetooth to connect the controller to your PC if you have a connector for it by using similar methods.