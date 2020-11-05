How to connect an Xbox Series X|S controller to an iPhone or iPad

If you plan on picking up an Xbox Series X, then just like with the Xbox One, you might want to use it on your mobile devices to play a multitude of games, such as Genshin Impact or Fortnite.

Alternatively, you might be looking to get your controller set up to your mobile devices ahead of Project xCloud finally hitting the platform so you can play Halo and Gears of War on the go.

Due to how the Xbox Series X controllers are designed, you can connect them to an iPhone, iPad, or any Apple product quickly and easily.

Here are the steps you’ll need to follow:

Hold down the small button at the top of the controller until the Xbox button begins to flash. Take your iPhone and iPad and open the Settings app. Tap the “Bluetooth” option to open another new menu. Once in the Bluetooth Menu, the Xbox controller should appear as one of the devices that can be paired with it. Click this and the devices will now be linked.

If you do all of this correctly, the controller should connect to your device as long as it’s updated to iOS 13 and has Bluetooth connectivity.