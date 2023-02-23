How to charge PSVR2 controllers

Lots of titles are set for PSVR2, meaning fans can jump right into the action after opening up their boxes. The PSVR2 controllers should also arrive somewhat charged, giving you enough time to explore all the available titles.

There will come a time when your trusty controller will need to rest, however. Charing PSVR2 controllers is a rather straightforward process, and here’s how you can get them back up to speed.

How do you charge PSVR2 controllers?

PSVR2 controllers can be charged with any USB-C cable, including the one that comes with the PS5. When PSVR2 controllers start charging, the light underneath them will begin to pulse. The PSVR2 charging process will be completed when the light stops pulsing.

Alternatively, players can also purchase a charging station for PSVR2, a costlier route.

In addition to being a decent charging alternative, the charging stations are helpful when it comes to keeping your controllers topped up when you aren’t interacting with your PSVR2.

If you decide to opt-in for the charging station and need help setting it up, you can check out Sony’s detailed blog that covers all the details of installing the PSVR2 charging station.

Do you need a charging station to charge PSVR2 controllers?

No, you don’t need a charging station to charge PSVR2 controllers since they can be charged with any USB-C cable. The charging station is a rather nice-to-have item, designed for players looking to keep their devices topped up.

How long do you have to wait for PSVR2 controllers to charge?

PSVR2 controllers usually charge to full from zero in one and a half hours. During this time, Sony advises players not to use their controllers.