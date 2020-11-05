How to cancel Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox Series X|S

It's an easy process if you know where to look.

If one of the many subscriptions for your Xbox Series X or S is coming to an end or you’re just looking to save some money, you might need to cancel your Xbox Live or Game Pass subscription or turn off auto-renewal.

If you don’t have access to a PC or don’t know how to do this, the process can be quite confusing. But if you know where to look, there’s an easy way to cancel all of these subscriptions.

To cancel, amend, or do anything with your various Series X or S subscriptions, here’s what you need to do:

Press the Xbox button in the middle of your controller to bring up the home menu. Scroll all the way to the right to “Profile & System” and then click “Settings.” Go to “Account” and click “Subscriptions Option.”

From here, you’ll be able to access, amend, cancel, or extend any of your subscriptions depending on what you want to do.