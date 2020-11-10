How to add or remove credit card billing on Xbox Series X and S

Even your preferred internet browser will ask you whether you’d like to save your card as a default payment method. While it’s an excellent quality-of-life feature, it can also evolve into a nuisance from time to time.

Your cards may expire, or you can decide to switch banks, requiring you to get a new set of credit cards. If you have a kid who’s slowly getting into gaming, keeping your card off your console can also be a decent idea since you can never be too careful. Even the most attentive parents can be surprised when it comes to online spendings.

Here’s how you can add or remove credit and debit cards from Xbox.

Add or remove a credit/debit card from your Xbox by using your console

You don’t have to walk away from your console to edit your payment details. The user interface of your console has all the tools to assist you, and it’s relatively less complicated than doing it through Microsoft’s website.

Turn on your console and press the Xbox button to bring up the guide menu.

Once inside, make your way over to the System tab and click on Settings.

Enter the Account section and click on Payment & Billing.

If you have any payment methods you’ve been using, they should all appear on this page. Each card will have a remove option under them, and you can delete each credit or debit card by clicking on Remove. You’ll also be able to add new payment methods through this page and even display your order history.



How to remove a debit/credit card from your Xbox account by using your computer or phone

You may not always have your console with you, but the chances of you standing next to a computer or your phone will always be high. You can use both of your devices to add or remove cards from your Xbox account.

Log into Microsoft’s official website.

Once you’re logged in, the Payment & Billing option will appear in the middle of the blue stripe/menu panel.

Click on Payment & Billing and open the Payment options section.

You’ll get a glimpse of all the payment methods you have saved upon entering the section, and you’ll easily be able to remove any card by clicking on them.

The process is pretty much the same on mobile devices with menu items located in slightly different places.