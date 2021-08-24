At some point, your computer monitor will get dirty, dusty, or even get some smudges. Since these are expensive screens, you want to be careful when cleaning them and not cause any damage. Here is a guide on how to clean your computer screen properly.

To clean your computer screen, you will need the right cleaner for the type of computer screen you have, as well as a microfiber towel. Using a microfiber towel will help keep the monitor free of any damage or scratches.

Select the right cleaner

Many electronic stores or online sellers will sell a specific screen cleaner for monitors, laptops, and TVs. This is the preferred solution for cleaning screens.

Keep in mind that LCD monitors are different and require a cleaner designed specifically for LCD screens. If you have an LCD monitor, double-check you have the right cleaning materials.

Make sure to avoid household cleaning supplies such as a glass cleaner, like Windex. Using home cleaning supplies can damage the monitor screen. If you are unable to find a screen cleaning solution, you can also use a spray bottle of water with a little bit of vinegar in it. The vinegar helps clean some deeper discolorations or marks on the monitor.

Cleaning the monitor

Be sure not to spray the monitor itself to keep the cleaning supplies out of the corners or other exposed areas on the monitor. This could potentially damage the monitor.

Lightly spray a microfiber cloth with your chosen cleaning solution. A microfiber cloth is ideal for cleaning a monitor because it will help get stains and streaks off of the screen, and it won’t scratch or damage the screen when wiping it down.

With your screen cleaner or water and vinegar solution on your microfiber cloth, carefully wipe the cloth across the screen until fully clean.

With the right supplies, your monitor will look like it just came out of the box, and you can get back to gaming.