How much will an iPhone 13 cost? Full iPhone 13, Pro, and Mini pricing details

September has been a special month for Apple fans. It’s the holy grail of iPhone announcements and other Apple products are due for an update.

The reveal event was stunning as always and Apple revealed all the details for its upcoming products starting with the iPad. The iPad Mini, which was long overdue for an update, finally received one. And Apple also saved the best for the last, the iPhone. Though most fans were already familiar with the design due to leaks, getting to know the iPhone 13 with its creators is an experience of its own.

The available colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series were potentially the first details that every iPhone user noticed, as both debuted a new color. While the iPhone 13 will feature a new pink color this year, the Pro series will welcome Sierra Blue.

While all the features and new colors can be enough of a reason to upgrade from a previous model, the deciding factor for most customers will always be the price. Apple didn’t skip out on releasing the price information of each model in its presentation, and here’s how much the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series cost.

iPhone 13 mini price details

iPhone 13 mini – 128GB Storage – $699

iPhone 13 mini – 256GB Storage – $799

iPhone 13 mini – 512GB Storage – $999

iPhone 13 price details

iPhone 13 – 128GB Storage – $799

iPhone 13 – 256GB Storage – $899

iPhone 13 – 512GB Storage – $1099

iPhone 13 Pro price details

iPhone 13 Pro – 128GB Storage – $999

iPhone 13 Pro – 256GB Storage – $1099

iPhone 13 Pro – 512GB Storage – $1299

iPhone 13 Pro – 1TB Storage – $1499

iPhone 13 Pro Max price details

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 128GB Storage – $1099

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 256GB Storage – $1199

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 512GB Storage – $1399

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 1TB Storage – $1599

If you’re looking to trade in your old phone or see what kind of deals you can get through your carrier, visit Apple’s official website for more information.