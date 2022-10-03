How much does the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 cost?

In late September, Nvidia finally revealed the lineup of the new 40 series graphics cards. As expected, both the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 were shown off. These were the only two GPUs Nvidia announced, which left some fans confused since there was no RTX 4070 shown.

While it remains to be seen if any other GPUs will soon join the 4080 and 4090, those are the two we have now. Today, we’ll be focusing on the RTX 4080, which actually comes in two different models with two different prices.

Nvidia RTX 4080 price and specs

The two versions of the RTX 4080 differ in the size of their VRAM. The lesser model comes with 12GB of VRAM while the beefier model is kitted with 16GB of VRAM. In addition to the differing VRAM, the 16GB model of the RTX 4080 features 2,000 more CUDA Cores. The 16GB model has 9,728 CUDA Cores while the 12GB model has 7,680. But the 12GB version does have a higher base and boost clock speed, coming in at 2.31 GHz and 2.61 GHz compared to the 16GB’s 2.21 GHz and 2.51 GHz. Finally, the RTX 4080 16GB has a slightly higher memory interface width (256-bit) than the 12GB model (192-bit).

It’s also important to remember that we’re just going over the Nvidia versions of this card. Third-party GPUs from manufacturers like MSI and Asus will have completely different specifications.

The RTX 4080 12GB model will cost fans $899 (MSRP) while the RTX 4080 16GB model costs $1,199 (MSRP). It remains unclear how these prices will fluctuate in the coming weeks and months, but those are the MSRP prices that Nvidia specified at launch.

Speaking of launch, we don’t have a concrete release date for either the 12GB or 16GB. Nvidia has said that the RTX 4080 16GB will arrive sometime in November 2022. The company did not specify when the 12GB model could be released.

In terms of benchmarks for both of these cards, we have yet to see any official reviews at time of writing. But Nvidia has said that both the RTX 4080 12GB and 16GB are two to four times faster than the RTX 3080 Ti. This, in part, is helped by the new DLSS 3.0 technology, which will launch in specific games later this year and in 2023. Every RTX card will have access to DLSS 3.0, but the 40 series cards will be able to make the most out of the technology.