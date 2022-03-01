How much does Amazon Luna cost? Amazon Luna pricing, subscriptions, and more

Amazon’s cloud-based gaming service, Luna, got a full release on March 1. While the core idea of Luna is straightforward, there are a few hoops you might need to jump through to get up and running first, which includes understanding how much Amazon Luna costs. Let’s break down the pricing model and other expenses you might run into while getting set up with Luna.

While Luna also supports other input devices like Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers as well as mouse and keyboard, Amazon claims the best way to reduce latency is by using the Luna controller. Amazon’s Stadia-like controller connects directly to the Amazon custom game servers using Cloud Direct, which can lower latency as a result.

Price: $69.99 or $49.99 on launch day

Tiered subscription channels

Amazon Luna is subscription-based, meaning you’ll need to pay a monthly fee to use the service unless you have access to Amazon Prime. There are currently six subscriptions plans—or channels—available, each offering drastically different game lineups. These channels include Luna+, Family Channel, Retro Channel, Prime Gaming, Ubisoft+, and Jackbox Games.

Those with an Amazon Prime membership will be able to access a monthly rotating collection of games at no cost at all. The service can also be used to play games that are already owned through Prime Gaming without the need to download to your PC or device. March 2022 includes access to Observer and Devil May Cry 5.

Price: Free with Prime membership

Luna+ offers Amazon’s widest selection of on-demand titles. The service includes a variety of titles from award-winning games like Control Ultimate Edition to quieter experiences like ABZU. There are plenty of options in this subscription tier, and if the service is successful, more are likely to follow.

Price: $5.99/month

Devil May Cry 5 and Metro Exodus aren’t exactly what you’d call “family-friendly” so Amazon also packaged up the Family Channel. This package can be added to the monthly rate and provides accessible games like Overcooked and SkateBIRD. There aren’t as many games included in this subscription tier, but its price reflects as much.

Price: $2.99/month

If you’re not into modern titles and are more of a classic retro-style gamer, Luna offers a collection of old-school titles for a monthly fee. In Luna’s curated assortment of retro games, players will find classics like the Castlevania collection, Contra, Metal Slug 3, and Street Fighter II. The subscription tier comes in just under the Luna+ membership.

Price: $4.99/month

The most expensive subscription tier gives users access to Ubisoft’s top games like Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rider’s Republic, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. If there’s a Ubisoft game that was released in recent memory, it’s likely going to be in this subscription tier. But that variety is going to cost you.

Price: $17.99/month

In a more casual collection, the Jackbox Games tier provides access to the many zany party games of Jackbox. Through this tier, you’ll gain access to Jackbox Party Pack 1-8 as well as Drawful 2. This tier will likely be updated with the release of other Jackbox games and Jackbox Party Packs.

Price: $4.99/month

Total investment

Ultimately, how much Luna costs you is how much you’re willing to invest and how much variety you want from your cloud-based game library. The initial full-price investment of $69.99 for the Luna controller seems like the way to go since cutting latency at any turn is ideal. But the service is also compatible with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers along with mouse and key, so you’re not out of luck if you just want to take Luna for a spin.

Speaking of taking Luna for a test drive, if you’re lucky enough to be able to shell out for an Amazon Prime membership, then you can test drive the platform for free or register for a free seven-day trial.

If you choose to go all in, you could be looking at an initial investment of anywhere between $69.99 to $106.94 if you go with all of the channel subscriptions.