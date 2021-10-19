How much do the MacBook M1 Pro and MacBook Pro M1 Max cost? Full pricing details

Apple is releasing a new line of MacBook Pro with a couple of powerful new M1 chips inside: the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook M1 Pro and MacBook Pro M1 Max cost.

MacBook M1 Pro pricing details

The new M1 Pro chip includes up to 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores, a 16-core Neural Engine, and is capable of streaming up to four 8K videos at one time. It offers 200GB/s memory bandwidth and can support up to 32GB of memory (RAM). The M1 Pro chip is available in the 14-inch 512GB SSD Macbook Pro option for $1,999 and in the one TB option for $2,499. It is also available in the 16-inch MacBook Pro options at 512GB for $2,499 and the one TB option for $2,699.

MacBook Pro M1 Max pricing details

Apple’s new M1 Max chip shares the same 10-core CPU as the M1 Pro and comes with 32 GPU cores and offers 400GB/s memory bandwidth—double that of the M1 Pro chip. The M1 Max chip is available only with the 16-inch MacBook Pro one TB option at $3,499.

Those that would prefer not to pay as much for a MacBook can get trade-in credit towards a new Mac if they already have an eligible computer to trade in. Computers must be manufactured by Apple to be eligible for trade-in credit, but those produced by other companies can be sent to Apple to be recycled for free.

The new MacBook Pro options are available starting on Oct. 26.