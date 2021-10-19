How much are the Apple Airpods 3? Full pricing details

Implementing improvements from the AirPods Pro, Apple revealed the third generation of AirPods at its latest event. Fans of the earbuds won’t have to wait long with the new airpods set to release in late October and preorders already live.

The new Apple AirPods (3rd generation) will cost $179, which is $70 cheaper than the AirPods Pro. That price can be broken up into six payments of about $30 at zero percent APR using an Apple Card. Users can personalize their pair of Airpods by engraving the MagSafe case with text, emojis, or numbers for free.

This new version of the AirPods borrows some of the features of the AirPods Pro, including the design, spatial audio, and force sensor. Apple promises that the new wireless earbuds will have deeper bass and sound catered to the user, thanks to the new adaptive EQ.