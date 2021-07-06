How many Nintendo Switch OLED model colors are there?

The newest addition to the Switch family will be available in two colors.

Nintendo announced today a new Nintendo Switch model set to arrive later this year, the OLED model.

With upgrades to the Switch console’s specs, as well as a few new added features to the Switch’s dock, the newer version of the console builds upon the foundations of the Switch’s already-impressive hardware. A larger OLED screen will be included with the new console, in addition to a built-in, hardwired ethernet port—two features that fans have been asking for since the launch of the console.

Meet the newest entry to the #NintendoSwitch family! Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) releases on 10/8.https://t.co/zRpGxakJDn pic.twitter.com/Tsc55r35ay — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

Additionally, the new Switch OLED model will be available in two color schemes. One is new for the console’s upgraded model, while the other should be familiar to Nintendo fans or people who have owned a default Nintendo Switch model.

Color Schemes

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will launch with two color options, the first of which will be the black and white model shown in the reveal trailer for the new and upgraded console. That model will feature a black Switch console, a white dock, and white Joy-Con controllers with black buttons.

The second Switch OLED version will feature a neon red and blue color scheme. This familiar lineup of colors should be recognizable to Nintendo fans, since the neon red and blue coloration on a Switch model has been the console’s most popular look since its launch. That model will feature the Switch’s iconic neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers, as well as a black Switch console and black dock.

Photo via Nintendo

If you wish, you’ll be able to mix and match the Joy-Cons and dock that you use with your Switch OLED model, considering the upgraded version of the console sports compatibility with the entire catalog of pre-existing Switch hardware.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will launch on Oct. 8 and will cost $350.