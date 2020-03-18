How does the PlayStation 5 stack up against Xbox Series X?

The wait is finally over. Sony unveiled the full specifications of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, with systems architect Mark Cerny delivering a deep dive presentation of its ins and outs today.
The reveal comes just two days after Microsoft laid its cards on the table, boasting its most powerful console to date, the Xbox Series X. But how do the two consoles compare in terms of specs?
Here are the full specs for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.
|PlayStation 5
|CPU
|8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
|GPU
|10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
|GPU architecture
|Custom RDNA 2
|Memory/interface
|16GB GDDR6/256-bit
|Memory bandwidth
|448GB/s
|Internal Storage
|Custom 825GB SSD
|IO throughput
|5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)
|Expandable storage
|NVMe SSD Slot
|External storage
|USB HDD Support
|Optical drive
|4K UHD Blu-ray Drive
|Xbox Series X
|CPU
|8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
|GPU
|12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
|Die Size
|360.45 mm²
|Memory
|16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus
|Memory bandwidth
|10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
|Internal Storage
|1 TB Custom NVME SSD
|IO throughput
|2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
|Expandable storage
|1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
|External storage
|USB 3.2 External HDD Support
|Optical drive
|4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
|Performance target
|4K @ 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS