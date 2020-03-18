Login
How does the PlayStation 5 stack up against Xbox Series X?

The console war is heating up.

Image via Sony

The wait is finally over. Sony unveiled the full specifications of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, with systems architect Mark Cerny delivering a deep dive presentation of its ins and outs today.

The reveal comes just two days after Microsoft laid its cards on the table, boasting its most powerful console to date, the Xbox Series X. But how do the two consoles compare in terms of specs?

Here are the full specs for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

PlayStation 5
CPU8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
GPU10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
GPU architectureCustom RDNA 2
Memory/interface16GB GDDR6/256-bit
Memory bandwidth448GB/s
Internal StorageCustom 825GB SSD
IO throughput5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)
Expandable storageNVMe SSD Slot
External storageUSB HDD Support
Optical drive4K UHD Blu-ray Drive
Xbox Series X
CPU8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
GPU12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
Die Size360.45 mm² 
Memory16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus
Memory bandwidth10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
Internal Storage1 TB Custom NVME SSD
IO throughput2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
Expandable storage1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
External storageUSB 3.2 External HDD Support
Optical drive4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
Performance target4K @ 60 FPS, up to 120 FPS