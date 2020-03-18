How does the PlayStation 5 stack up against Xbox Series X?

The wait is finally over. Sony unveiled the full specifications of its next-generation console, the PlayStation 5, with systems architect Mark Cerny delivering a deep dive presentation of its ins and outs today.

The reveal comes just two days after Microsoft laid its cards on the table, boasting its most powerful console to date, the Xbox Series X. But how do the two consoles compare in terms of specs?

Here are the full specs for both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

PlayStation 5 CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU 10.28 TFLOPS, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU architecture Custom RDNA 2 Memory/interface 16GB GDDR6/256-bit Memory bandwidth 448GB/s Internal Storage Custom 825GB SSD IO throughput 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed) Expandable storage NVMe SSD Slot External storage USB HDD Support Optical drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive