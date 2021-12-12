Here’s the best retailers to buy or preorder an Xbox Series X/S

Despite being released over a year ago, obtaining an Xbox Series X or S is still a challenge. The consoles aren’t readily available at a moment’s notice, despite frequent restocks. So if you want to finally step up to the next generation of gaming, knowing where to look is half the battle.
Depending on how desperate you are, it might be tempting to contact a reseller site and pay an extremely high premium. But sticking to the following trusted retailers and practicing some old fashioned patience is the best way — and most affordable — of grabbing an Xbox Series X or S. Here is a list of the best retailers to check out.
Best retailers to buy a Xbox Series X or S
USA
- Amazon: check for updates
- Best Buy: check for updates
- Walmart: check for updates
- GameStop: check for updates
- Microsoft: check for updates
- Newegg: check for updates
- Target: check for updates
- Dell: check for updates
- Lenovo: check for updates
- Sam’s Club: check for updates
UK
- Amazon: check for updates
- Very: check for updates
- Argos: check for updates
- Microsoft: check for updates
- Currys: check for updates
- John Lewis: check for updates
- British Telecom: check for updates
Canada
- Amazon: check for updates
- Best Buy: check for updates
- GameStop: check for updates
- Walmart: check for updates
- NewEgg: check for updates
- Microsoft: check for updates
Australia
- Microsoft: check for updates
- Amazon: check for updates
- JB Hi-Fi: check for updates
- EB Games: check for updates
- The Gamesmen: check for updates
- Target: check for updates
Whenever an above retailer acquires new stock, it’s bound to sell out in no time. So, along with the above places to check out, it’s essential to keep a few tips in mind.
- Identify your retailers: Establishing each and every retailer that sells an Xbox Series X/S in your region is critical, so whenever they’re in stock, you’re ready to pounce.
- Check daily: Check every day so that whenever a retailer eventually gets new stock, you’ll be one of the first customers to find out. It doesn’t hurt to periodically check throughout the day as well, just in case.
- Prepare your credit/debit card: Have a credit card ready to go. Some sites will let you save information once logged into an account. So if your retailer has that option, go through that process first so you’re not wasting time at checkout.
- Call around: Sometimes, retailer websites might not be completely up to date or accurate. Some stores may also have a policy of reserving some stock for in-store customers. In any case, it doesn’t hurt to call just to double-check. You might get lucky and they do have some in stock, or discover valuable insight on when they’re expecting their next shipments.