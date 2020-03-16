Here are the full specs for the Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s fastest and most powerful console ever, the Xbox Series X, was revealed a few months ago. It’s expected to set a new bar for performance, speed, and compatibility, giving players the option to play thousands of games from four generations of consoles.

Until now, the Xbox Series X has mostly been a mystery, with Microsoft (and data miners) providing a few images and limited details about the console. Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire’s editor in chief, revealed all today, however. He laid out the full details of the console, including its main features and, most importantly, it’s specifications.

Here’s the full list of specs.

CPU : 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU GPU : 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU Die Size : 360.45 mm2

: 360.45 mm2 Process : 7nm Enhanced

: 7nm Enhanced Memory : 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus Memory Bandwidth : 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s Internal Storage : 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD I/O Throughput : 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block) Expandable Storage : 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) External Storage : USB 3.2 External HDD Support

: USB 3.2 External HDD Support Optical Drive : 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

In terms of performance and power, the Xbox Series X is a large step up from its predecessor, the Xbox One X. In fact, it could be even twice as powerful. Games will look better and considerably faster, while input lag and screen tearing will be down to a bare minimum. It’s a beefy console, comparable to modern PCs, but its pure and unadulterated speed should be well worth it.