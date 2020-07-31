These are some of the best monitors available today.

NVIDIA G-Sync is a form of technology that’s been around for many years. Coming in multiple iterations, the technology at its core allows for a dynamic refresh rate to match the output from the user’s computer graphics card.

This process alleviates tearing, which is when your screen may display part of the previous frame and part of the current frame at the same time. Obviously, this isn’t what gamers want to deal with while they’re trying to play at their best.

These G-Sync monitors eliminates any issues that come with lag or tearing while maintaining the FPS output from the graphics card. Here are some of the best models available on the market.

ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q

Image via ASUS

When you’re looking for a G-Sync monitor, you’re going to want something with a high refresh rate to use the technology to its full potential. The ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q has an extremely fast 165Hz refresh rate. This is going to take the monitor to its full potential, offering the best possible quality video available.

The 27-inch monitor has a display resolution of 2560×1440, producing stunning in-game visuals. The monitor comes with all the bonus features gamers have come to expect with ASUS’ monitors, such as Ultra-low blue light, Flicker-Free, Game Plus, and GameVisual. Due to its quality and price, this monitor comes in at the top of our list.

Acer Nitro XV273K

Image via Acer

On top of the refresh rate, another aspect you’re going to want to look for in a monitor is the resolution. The highest resolution monitors widely available today are 3840×2160 (4k). The Acer Nitro XV273K offers that high-quality 4k UHD resolution at an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

While it may not technically have G-Sync, it does have AMD Free-Sync, which uses similar technology and produces similar results. If you’re after a monitor that will produce the best picture quality and are willing to sacrifice just a little in the refresh rate category, the Nitro XV273K is a fantastic choice.

DELL S3220DGF

Image via Dell

While the refresh rate may not be the most impressive on the DELL S3320DGF, if you’re looking for a large monitor that supports NVIDIA G-Sync, this is a great choice. The ultra-wide curved monitor boasts a resolution of 3440×1440 at 120Hz.

This is going to be a perfect monitor for those who play games compatible with ultra-wide displays, offering the same high display space with a fast refresh rate without any tearing.

Acer Predator XB273K

Image via Acer

As far as gaming monitors go, the Acer Predator has always been a popular choice. The Predator XB273K is no exception. The 27-inch monitor offers a 4k UHD, 3840×2160 display at 144Hz when overclocked.

Using all the usual features you can expect from an Acer monitor, as well as the NVIDIA G-Sync technology, this monitor is one of the best on the market to produce the highest possible quality available today.

MSI Optix G27C4

Image via MSI

Using the AMD FreeSync tech, the MSI Optix G27C4 is able to produce 165Hz video with a one millisecond response time while completely eliminating any screen tearing.

This 27-inch curved monitor is one of the best on the market, including all the usual display support ports you can expect when purchasing a new monitor.