Adaptive sync is a form of technology that’s been around for many years. Coming in multiple iterations, the technology at its core allows for a dynamic refresh rate to match the output from the user’s computer graphics card.

This process alleviates tearing, which is when your screen may display part of the previous frame and part of the current frame at the same time. Obviously, this isn’t what gamers want to deal with while they’re trying to play at their best.

These G-Sync and FreeSync monitors eliminate any issues that come with lag or tearing while maintaining the frame rate output from the graphics card. Here are some of the best G-Sync and FreeSync models available on the market.

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN boasts an outstanding refresh rate. It was the first monitor to feature a 360Hz refresh rate, and it also has a Gray-to-Gray (GtG) response time of one millisecond. While the refresh rate is high, the PG259QN only displays up to 1080p resolution on its 24.5-inch in-plane switching (IPS) screen. Since it has FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, the PG259QN works with most graphics cards.

For a high-end monitor, the PG259QN has limited connectivity options. There’s only a single DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, and three USB-A 3.0 ports. Users can only experience the 360Hz refresh rate over the DisplayPort because the HDMI port is limited to 240Hz.

This monitor is all about speed. Its fast refresh rate makes it ideal for fast-paced, competitive games, but its low resolution isn’t the best for console players or casual gamers.

While the refresh rate may not be the most impressive on the Dell S3320DGF, if you’re looking for a large monitor that supports Nvidia G-Sync, this is a great choice. The ultra-wide curved monitor boasts a resolution of 3440×1440 at 120Hz.

This is going to be a perfect monitor for those who play games compatible with ultra-wide displays, offering the same high display space with a fast refresh rate without any tearing.

As far as gaming monitors go, the Acer Predator has always been a popular choice. The Predator XB273K is no exception. The 27-inch monitor offers a 4K UHD display at 144Hz when overclocked.

Using all the usual features you can expect from an Acer monitor, as well as the Nvidia G-Sync technology, this monitor is one of the best on the market to produce the highest possible quality available today.

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 is an all-around performer with a fast refresh rate and decent resolution. While it can’t match the PG259QN’s refresh rate, it still operates at 240Hz, which should be fast enough for most players. Some of the areas where it beats the PG259QN are its screen size and resolution. The G7 has a 27-inch display, like the Predator XB273K, but it has a lower WQHD 1440p resolution.

One of the standout features of the G7 is its design. It has one of the tightest curves of any monitor with a 1,000R rating, so users can see what’s on the monitor without turning their heads. Connectivity features include one HDMI port 2.0, two DisplayPort 1.4 connections, and two USB-A 3.0 ports. There’s also the usual 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. The Samsung G7 isn’t cheap, but it’s versatile enough to fulfill multiple roles and has impressive build quality.

Using the AMD FreeSync tech, the MSI Optix G27C4 is able to produce 165Hz video with a one-millisecond response time while completely eliminating any screen tearing.

This 27-inch curved monitor is one of the best on the market, including all the usual display support ports you can expect when purchasing a new monitor.

