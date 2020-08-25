Finalmouse Ultralight 2 Gaming Mouse – Image via Finalmouse Finalmouse Ultralight 2 Gaming Mouse – Image via Finalmouse Cooler Master MM710 Lightweight Gaming Mouse – Image via Cooler Master Cooler Master MM710 Lightweight Gaming Mouse – Image via Cooler Master Glorious Model O – Image via PC Gaming Race Glorious Model O – Image via PC Gaming Race Glorious Model O – Image via PC Gaming Race Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse – Image via Logitech Razer Viper Ultimate – Image via Razer Razer Viper Ultimate – Image via Razer BenQ ZOWIE FK 1 – Image via Zowie BenQ ZOWIE FK 1 – Image via Zowie

A gaming mouse is your hand’s extension to the game of your choice. They’re vital in controlling your camera angles, and one of the only ways to activate your spells or guns when in danger.

Companies tried to match the ever-increasing DPI levels of sensors by increasing their gaming mice’s weight, but competitive players had a completely different mindset. While it may be comfortable to have a high sensitivity for daily usage and casual gaming, it can significantly decrease your accuracy in all kinds of games. Most professional players prefer lower sensitivity levels since they increase their overall precision even if it means they’d need to move their mouse more often.

Lower sensitivity means setting your DPI to sub 1,000 levels while also decreasing your in-game or Windows settings. Most professional gamers prefer using large mouse pads to make up for their low sensitivity levels alongside preferring a lighter mouse. Lightweight gaming mice features the same internals as the best gaming mice but come in different designs to lower their weight. These designs include the honeycomb design that can easily be seen from the outside or internal adjustment that would require everyday users to open up a mouse to see what’s different from a regular model.

A combination of an extended mouse pad and lightweight gaming mouse can push your aim in first-person shooter (FPS) games to the next level while allowing you to land the hardest skillshots in crowded team fights of League of Legends or Dota 2.

Finalmouse Ultralight 2 Gaming Mouse

Before Finalmouse received mainstream attention, lightweight gaming mouse options in the market were quite limited. Professional players and streamers enjoyed the honeycomb design, and ultralight gaming mouse slowly started to gain some traction in terms of popularity.

Finalmouse’s Ultralight 2 gaming mouse packs a PMW 3360 sensor that can support up to 6,000 DPI. Though the mouse only supports a polling rate of 500 Hz, it’s technically possible to increase it to 1000 via third-party software.

Weighing in at 0.10 pounds (47 grams) and sizing at 4.56 by 2.08 by 1.4-inches, the Ultralight 2 has the perfect ergonomics for gamers that prefer claw and fingertip grip styles. While you can use palm grip without any problems too, players with larger hands may need to do a measurement test before pulling the trigger on this mouse.

Considering Finalmouse ships its products in batches, getting your hands onto this mouse can be quite harder than most commercially available options. The price will be significantly higher while shopping retail, so keeping an eye on Finalmouse’s official website for future drops can be the way to go for gamers on a budget.

Cooler Master MM710 Lightweight Gaming Mouse

If you don’t have time until the next Finalmouse drop, then looking for alternatives will be your only solution. Luckily, the market’s filled with fierce competition, and only more greatness comes out of that.

Cooler Master’s MM710 takes advantage of the honeycomb design to lower its weight as well and features a PMW 3389 sensor. This PixArt sensor can poll up to 16,000 DPI and has a tracking speed of 400 IPS. The mouse weighs 0.117 pounds (53 grams) without its cable and measures at 4.59 by 2.46 by 1.50 inches. The OMRON switches used in the left and right clicks extend the mouse’s lifespan drastically, and its one-millisecond response time makes it a solid choice for competitive gaming.

The MM710 also comes with two surfaces and two-color finish options, featuring combinations of Glossy, Matte, White, and Black. Despite the mouse’s honeycomb finish, the internals are protected by a dust and splash-proof layer, making the mouse prone to accidents.

Glorious Model O

The Glorious Model O combines some of the best of lightweight mice and delivers it to gamers with a lower price tag compared to its competition. Model O packs a PMW 3360 sensor that has a maximum DPI capacity of 12,000. The mouse ships with the company’s premium G-Skate mouse feet. The inclusion of more durable mouse feet reduces the need for opting-out for third-party options to reduce the inevitable effects of wearing down.

Sized at 4.72 by 2.48 by 1.41 inches, Model O’s 0.12 pounds (58 grams) of weight puts it slightly above its lightest competition. Its weight range is just about right for anyone who doesn’t want to go overboard, since decreasing the weight of a mouse can negatively affect your precision.

Razer Viper Ultimate

The honeycomb design is the main reason behind the gaming mice’s weight loss. Some gamers can find it a bit uncomfortable, however, especially anyone who suffers from sweaty hands while gaming. Though it’s almost impossible to reach the weights that the lightest gaming mice feature, there are still options on the market that are fierce competitors despite not adopting the successful honeycomb formula.

Razer Viper Ultimate is a wireless gaming mouse. The removal of the cable decreases the overall weight of the mouse, and it only weighs 74 grams, which isn’t too shabby for a mouse with a classic design. While gaming on a battery may be concerning for hardcore gamers, Razer advertises a 70-hour battery life. The mouse features Razer’s Focus+ sensor that can go up to 20,000 DPI. Combined with its tracking speed of 650 IPS, Razer Viper Ultimate rocks one of the most advanced sensors you can find on a lightweight gaming sensor, which makes it a prime candidate for competitive gamers that prioritize precision.

The mouse’s optomechanical switches further reduce the response rate of your clicks. Optomechanical switch technology takes advantage of lightning beams, which is significantly faster than bottoming out a regular switch. The standard cabled version of the mouse weighs at 0.15 pounds (69 grams), but the cable may make it feel like it’s heavier than its wireless sibling.

Sized at 5.01 by 2.59 by 1.49 inches, the Razer Viper Ultimate is definitely an option to consider if you care more about your mouse’s sensor.

Logitech G Pro Wireless

Logitech’s G Pro Wireless gaming mouse is packed with the best sensor the company has produced so far. The HERO 16K sensor takes the G Pro Wireless to another level. It’s one of the most accurate sensors in the industry and can poll up to 16,000 DPI.

With its 400+ IPS tracking speed and ergonomic design, the G Pro wireless is sized at 4.92 by 2.5 by 1.57 inches. It’s an excellent choice for gamers who don’t want to step too far away from the classics. Despite being one of the heavier gaming mice on our list with 0.13 pounds (80 grams), its compatibility with other Logitech products like its wireless charging mouse pad makes it a contender.

Zowie FK1

The balance between speed and precision depends on the player. If you’ve found all the options listed above too light for your liking, then try Zowie’s FK1. Remember that anything above the FK1, in terms of weight, means leaving the lightweight territory.

FK1 is quite a popular choice among CS:GO veterans due to its ideal weight and its timeless ergonomics. It weighs 0.2 pounds (90 grams) and measures at 5.03 by 1.45 by 1.06 inches. It’s perfectly shaped for both left and right-handed use, and there are a total of five programmable buttons around the mouse.

The mouse comes with a PMW 3310 optical switch that can poll up to 3,200 DPI. Though it falls a bit behind its competition with its 130 IPS tracking rate, the FK1’s one-millisecond response time still makes it an excellent choice for esports.

If you’re investing in a lightweight mouse, the chances are you’ll want to lower your sensitivity levels to avoid going overboard. This will unintentionally increase the number of mouse movements you’ll need to make to perform specific in-game tasks, and that will require you to have more gliding space. We strongly recommend teaming up the above gaming mice with a large cloth mouse pad and a small gaming keyboard to maximize the table room you have for your mouse.