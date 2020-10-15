Here are all 30 Xbox Series X/S games at launch

It's not the most robust of launch lineups.

Microsoft has released the details on the launch lineup for its next-generation consoles. It’s a list of some of the year’s most anticipated titles, but the lack of exclusives is glaring.

Without blockbuster franchise Halo leading the charge due to delays in the development of its latest installment, the lineup does look a little thin compared to past releases.

Some titles will be available via the Xbox Game Pass subscription, while other games will work across generations with the Smart Delivery system.

Here’s the confirmed list of games at launch for the Xbox Series X and S:

Assassins Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0 (Smart Delivery)

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

First-party games like Forza Horizon 4, Gears of War 5, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps have already come out on the Xbox One. The titles will likely be polished up and optimized for next-gen and could provide a markedly different experience.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are set to launch on Nov. 10.