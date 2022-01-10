Grip style may vary but your mouse won’t: Xtrfy M4 Wireless mouse review

Xtrfy is known for taking risks. From its retro-inspired M4 Retro mouse to the oddball MZ1 Zy’s Rail, Xtrfy typically goes against the grain wherever possible. With this mentality, the company is approaching mouse design with another atypical feature that will make or break its newest release—the M4 Wireless.

Borrowing from the traditional M4 design, the M4 Wireless succeeds in translating a popular formula to the wireless format. But its key customization feature—borrowed from the M42—might not be of use for those who know what they want in a gaming mouse.

Nuts and bolts

Image by Colton Deck Image by Colton Deck

The M4 Wireless is a 71-gram right-handed ergonomic mouse that boasts many modern features, including a honeycomb design and 100-percent PTFE mouse feet. However basic the six-button M4 Wireless appears on the surface, it still has some cards up its sleeves in terms of customization.

Focusing on the internals, Xtrfy uses a Pixart 3370 sensor, Kailh GM 8.0 switches, a 75-hour battery life, and a 2.4GHz wireless connection. PixArt’s 3370 sensor pushes up to 19,000 CPI, has a speed of 400IPS, and has an adjustable polling rate up to 1,000Hz. This sensor also appears in Lenovo Legion’s upcoming M600s mouse.

Moving to the mouse switches, the M4 Wireless uses the popular Kailh GM 8.0 switches, similar to those found in the Pwnage Ultra Custom Symm 2. These are rated for 80 million clicks, which has become somewhat of a new standard set by modern mechanical switches.

Image by Colton Deck

Xtrfy’s M4 Wireless connects using a 2.4GHz wireless signal and is backed by a 500mA battery capable of up to 75 hours depending on settings. Using a 2.4GHz connection is the standard for competitive wireless gaming mice, and the company also includes a wireless receiver extender that attaches to the USB-C charging cable. This comes in handy when your PC is far enough to introduce connection issues. Companies like Roccat have made the mistake of not including one of these and it tanks the experience immediately. Battery life here is average—nothing more, nothing less.

Image by Colton Deck

Core guts aside, the M4 Wireless’ main pull is that it comes with a secondary back shell and a small screwdriver for convenience. The secondary shell is slightly rounder than the stock shell. These shells can help users explore grip styles if they’re up for a few turns of the screwdriver. A big note up top is that, although the screwdriver is magnetic, it’s almost too easy to lose track of the tiny screws once they’re on your work surface.

Users can also adjust the balance of the mouse to shift its center of gravity backward or forward by moving the battery. Although the balance of the mouse feels subjectively nice out of the box, this is an added layer of performance tuning that isn’t seen on many mice. Plenty of options allow you to add or subtract weight but the M4 Wireless provides a different take that may benefit many users who feel that previous gaming mice have felt slightly off.

An overlooked feature of Xtrfy’s mice is that all of the settings are adjustable right on the mouse. Spending just a few minutes learning the ins and outs of how to change the polling rate, CPI, lift-off distance, and RGB lighting can make dialling in this mouse a near-effortless process.

Image by Colton Deck

As a bonus, Xtrfy includes two keycaps with their mice.

Click, click, scroll, scroll

Image by Colton Deck

Right out of the gate, the switches feel fantastic. It’s not often a mouse comes around with each button feeling nearly identical. Side buttons are usually squishier and have more pretravel than the right and lift-clicks but that’s not the case with the M4 Wireless. Clicks feel light and responsive with snappy feedback across the board. Even the scroll wheel falls in line in its own way.

A bit of dissonance occurs when pressing the scroll wheel. This isn’t a huge deal and isn’t likely to bother many people, but pressing the scroll wheel in feels like barely pressing anything at all. The auditory feedback is mostly what tells you that you’ve fully depressed the switch. Again, this is really a nitpick that may only bother a select few users.

More importantly, the M4 Wireless’ build quality shows in its sidewall construction. Unlike so many other lightweight gaming mice, the M4 Wireless does cave to pressure when pushing the side buttons with unreasonable force. This is an indicator of rock-solid build quality that you don’t find in many lightweight mouse.

M4 Wireless: Grip

Image by Colton Deck

The most important aspect of the M4 Wireless’ feature set is its interchangeable shells. Having both a flat and round shell provides the user to explore grip syles. The two grips that are most optimal for the M4 Wireless are palm or claw depending on the shell. Both grips are viable on each shell and comfort will come down to hand size.

While using the round shell can be optimal for claw grip since it fills out the palm quite nicely, its also quite comfortable when applying a palm grip. Likewise, the flatter shell with the hump toward the center is ideal for a palm grip but feels adequate for a claw grip. You could attempt a fingertip grip here but it pretty much defeats the purpose of this mouse’s ergonomic shape and it isn’t comfortable. All in all, exploring both mouse shapes was a breeze, and the installation process for each shell is quick and polished. Well, aside from dropping a screw or two, we’ll chalk that up to user error, though.

Exploring other grip styles in a way that doesn’t feel intrusive—like buying a new mouse or forcing a grip on a mouse that is unsuitable—is beneficial if you don’t know what you like or want. But unless you’re a huge fan of the M4 shape, which many are, there isn’t too much that separates this mouse from the pack. For example, the Pwnage Ultra Custom Wireless is another right-handed ergonomic mouse that provides a similar feel and more aesthetically-concerned customization.

Whichever grip suits your needs, the M4 Wireless glides like a champ and handles like an old friend. The familiarity hits two-fold since the M4 Wireless feels right at home in any game but does little to differentiate the experience from any other right-handed lightweight ergo mouse. Luckily for the M4 Wireless, the familiar design helps retain control of an otherwise slippery mouse.

For reference, our reviewer’s right hand measures 7.7 inches (195mm) in length and 4.1 inches (104mm) in width, placing their hand within the medium to large range.

Minor gripes

Like any mouse, there’s always the potential for a few things to can get under your skin, and the Xtrfy M4 Wireless isn’t an exception. Areas of concern include the scroll wheel material’s longevity, slippery plastic, minor connectivity issues, and a daunting lack of USB receiver storage.

The scroll wheel material being a concern isn’t unique to the M4 Wireless. Using a softer rubberized wheel like the one present on this mouse is slightly offputting since these materials don’t ever seem to be as durable as a harder material. This is a more of a future nitpick that likely won’t matter until well into the M4 Wireless’ lifespan.

What’s more immediately noticeable is how slippery the M4 Wireless can be. Plenty of mice can get slippery over time, but the M4 Wireless feels slips and slides out of the gate. This issue is clearly linked to its coating. The familiar shape(s) makes it handling the mouse manageable. Going forward, it’d be ideal if Xtrfy could revisit its approach to how its mice are finished.

The M4 Wireless exhibited a connectivity issue that was easily resolved and might be system-side rather than hardware side. Switching between using the M4 Wireless on a desktop and laptop, the mouse was the right and left-clicks were unregistered. This goes away after unplugging the dongle and charging cable, but it’s an issue not found on any other mouse to cross the review desk or rig.

Rounding out the gripes is the lack of USB receiver storage. This stings since the M4 Wireless has a $99 price tag. Most mice around this price point have some sort of USB receiver storage solution. Given how easy these receivers are to lose on the road, the M4 Wireless doesn’t indicate itself as being a travel-friendly option.

Is this for you?

Image by Colton Deck

If you’re looking to explore grip options or find yourself constantly changing up your style, the M4 Wireless is an easy recommendation based purely on its flexibility and value. Few companies give users a way to find what is most comfortable for them—excluding Zowie’s mouse fitting kit—which puts the M4 Wireless in a unique position.

Those who already know what works best for them likely won’t use the biggest selling point of Xtrfy M4 Wireless. That said, if you were a fan of Xtrfy’s original M4, you’ll be right at home with this lightweight wireless upgrade.

Pros

Uniquely flexible

Solid build quality

Paracord USB-C cable

Made to support various grip styles

Consistent clicks

Shiftable weight

Easy onboard customization

Long battery life

Cons