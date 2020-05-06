Google Stadia controllers will finally get wireless support for PC this week

Google is adding wireless support for its Stadia controllers this week, a feature that’s been missing for the system’s entire lifecycle.

The ability to wirelessly connect a controller to platforms was originally introduced last year alongside many of the game’s announcements. But it was missing at launch, leaving players to connect their controllers with wires to play games on their laptops or PCs.

Google originally decided to delay the release of a wireless option so it could focus on the TV experience first before activating wireless play, though it doesn’t seem that difficult considering the wireless functionality appears to already be in the controller.

Regardless, if you own the Stadia or the Stadia controller, at least take comfort in the fact that you’ll soon be able to wirelessly play the limited number of games on Stadia devices.

The news of wireless functionality also coincides with an announcement of a sale for games like DOOM Eternal in the Stadia store for all users. There are offers for PUBG currency, too.