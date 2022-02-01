Google One VPN finally lands on iPhones

After nearly two years since Google initially claimed it would bring its Google One VPN service to iPhone devices, the company has finally made good on its word.

Google One members who purchase a Premium 2TB subscription plan to increase storage in Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos will now have access to the existing VPN on their iPhones. Google initially launched its VPN service for Android devices in October 2020 with plans to expand services to Windows and Apple devices in the following months. But the VPN is only just arriving on iOS devices. The VPN is available at no additional cost to Google One subscribers.

After establishing service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Germany, and U.K., Google is expanding its coverage to 10 more countries with plans to continue its growth. Newly inducted countries include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Despite its growing compatibility, the Google One VPN doesn’t allow users to take advantage of what some might argue is the main appeal of a VPN service. “You are not able to change your IP location to view content that is not available in your region,” according to Google. This means that watching Netflix shows that are region-locked isn’t a possibility with the Google One VPN.

The VPN is available for iPhone users who subscribe to a Google One Premium 2TB plan. These plans cost $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.