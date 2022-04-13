Glorious’ Model I directly opposes Logitech’s G502

After releasing the Model O and Model D along with their respective wireless and mini iterations, Glorious is moving to take on one of the most popular gaming mouse designs to ever hit the market. Glorious’ Model I is the company’s latest mouse in the ODIN collection, and it’s here to take a shot at the Logitech G502.

The Model I is a right-handed ergonomic mouse that weighs in at just 69 grams. Compared to the 121-gram Logitech G502, the Model I might appeal to those who enjoy the G502 but wish to shave some weight. It hosts nine buttons as opposed to the G502’s 11, with two of them being removable and magnetic. These buttons can be swapped out with others that have different contours and depths.

Image via Glorious

Borrowing a similar shape from the Logitech G502 and Razer Basilisk, the Model I is ideal for medium to large hands, especially considering how far forward the DPI shift, otherwise known as the sniper button, sits. To support the player while gaming, Glorious added a thumb rest on the right side of the mouse.

While this isn’t a wireless release, it’s fair to say that one is coming in imminent. But until that wireless Model I pops up in the presumably near future, the ultra-flexible Ascended cable will have to do. Paired with the pure PTFE mouse feet, the duo should make for as comfortable an experience as they have with past releases.

Image via Glorious

Glorious is running its proprietary BAMF sensor instead of a third party. This sensor comes in under Logitech’s HERO sensor used in the G502. The BMAF comes in at 19,000 DPI while the HERO comes in at 25,600 DPI. Both mice have an industry-standard polling rate of 1,000Hz or one millisecond and share a tracking speed of 400 IPS.

The Model I is available for $60, which is $10 above the usual asking price for a Glorious mouse and comes in black or white. On the other hand, Logitech G has temporarily dropped the G502 price from $79.99 to $49.99. Logitech G’s timing seems to ensure that the Model I has some competition on launch day.