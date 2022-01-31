GeForce Now will stream games directly to LG TVs

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service is coming to LG TVs this week. The service will enable gamers to play PC games directly through their TV if they have a fast enough internet connection and compatible controllers.

What TVs are supported?

For now, it’s only the beta version of GeForce Now that’s available, and it’s limited to newer LG OLED and 4K UHD TVs made in the last couple of years. If you’re not sure if your TV makes the cut, you can check out the list of compatible TVs on the LG site.

What are the requirements?

The main requirement to play games on GeForce Now is a fast internet connection. Nvidia recommends a minimum download speed of 15 Mbps to play games in 720p at 60 fps and a speed of 25Mbps to play at 1080p at 60fps. Despite the service working compatible TVs, there’s no 4K option yet. A wired ethernet connection is also recommended, but the service should run wirelessly on modern dual-band routers with 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

Players also need an input device, and most standard gamepads are supported. Players can use most Logitech gamepads and popular console options like the PlayStation 4‘s DualShock 4, the PlayStation 5 Dualsense, and the controllers for the Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X.

Which titles are available?

One of the best things about GeForce Now is that it connects to digital stores like Steam, Origin, and Ubisoft Connect so players can enjoy games from their existing library. The service supports popular titles like Apex Legends and Fortnite, and single-player games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get it

All users need to do is download the GeForce Now app from the LG Content Store and sign up for a membership on the Nvidia site.