Gaming speakers gift guide for 2021

Buying gifts for the gamers in the family this holiday season doesn’t have to be difficult. Gift guides make shopping easy by providing the best options for every budget as well as their performance and feature sets.

Speakers are a popular audio solution for gamers, thanks to their ability to create a more immersive gaming experience. Unlike headsets, speakers don’t block out external noises, so players can still be aware of other sounds around them.

One of the most popular options is 2.0 speakers that come as a set of two satellites with no subwoofer. These speakers are often inexpensive and have a compact design. However, they don’t produce much bass without a subwoofer.

Buyers who want more bass can choose a 2.1 speaker system. These have a pair of satellite speakers and also include a subwoofer for better sound quality. The disadvantage is that they cost slightly more than 2.0 sets, and the subwoofer can take up lots of space.

Users looking for the best immersion might consider a 5.1 speaker system. This type of speaker set has five satellite speakers and a subwoofer. Buyers can place the satellite speakers and subwoofer at strategic positions around the room to provide true surround sound.

Soundbars are a practical alternative to a conventional speaker set. Instead of independent satellite speakers, soundbars generally contain all the speakers in a single unit. Some versions include a subwoofer to give the soundbar more punch.

Here are the best gaming speakers for gifting in 2021.

Best 2.0 gaming speakers

Image via Amazon

Amazon Basics’ USB Plug-n-Play Computer Speakers are one of the most affordable speakers on the market. They are compact enough to fit on most desks, measuring 3.9 by 2.6 by 2.8 inches (LxWxH). Buyers can choose between the black colorway or the brushed silver alternative that compliments Apple devices.

It’s easy to set up these speakers, thanks to their plug-and-play design. Users just have to connect the USB cable for power and the 3.5-millimeter audio jack for them to work. This speaker set has a total output of 2.4 watts Root Mean Square (RMS) with 1.2 watts from each speaker.

Image via Creative

Creative’s Pebble V2 is another inexpensive speaker set that can fit on most desks. Despite its low price, the Pebble V2 has an attractive spherical shape with gold drivers to give it a distinctive look.

Connecting the Pebble V2 is the same as the Amazon Basics speaker and involves plugging in the USB cable for power and connecting a 3.5-millimeter jack for audio. If users connect with a USB-C cable, the speakers have a higher output than if they used a USB-A port with the provided adapter.

Considering its higher price, the Pebble V2 unsurprisingly has greater output than the Amazon Basic speakers. Each speaker contains a two-inch driver tilted upwards at a 45-degree angle, and they produce up to eight watts RMS and 16 watts of peak power.

Image via Bose

Bose’s Companion 2 Series III takes things up a notch with bigger speakers and better sound quality. They have a fairly standard rectangular shape with the volume dial and headphone jack on the right speaker. There’s also an input port on the back of the right speaker to connect other devices.

Like most Bose speakers, the Companion 2 Series III speakers pack powerful sound in a small package. These offer superior performance than the Pebble V2 and Amazon Basics but cost more than double the price.

Image via Razer

Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers are specifically designed for gaming and have a more futuristic shape compared to the Companion 2 Series III. Each speaker has a cylindrical shape with the driver facing forward and a bass port on the back. Audio controls for the volume and gains are on the base of the right speaker and allow users to fine-tune the sound.

These speakers are supported by round stands with vivid RGB lighting running along the edges. If users want to configure the 24-zone RGB lighting on each speaker, they must connect via USB and download Razer’s Synapse app.

Each speaker has three-inch woven glass fiber drivers facing toward the user. They connect with either a USB connection or a 3.5-millimeter jack, but the latter offers less functionality.

Best 2.1 gaming speakers

Logitech G560

Image via Logitech

Logitech’s G560 is another speaker set designed with gamers in mind. It includes a pair of cone-shaped satellite speakers with RGB lighting and a larger rectangular subwoofer. Unlike the other speakers mentioned so far, the G560 gives the option of connecting via a 3.5-millimeter jack or Bluetooth. Having Bluetooth capability is convenient for connecting the speakers to mobile phones and tablets.

When it comes to performance, the G560 blows away the other speakers listed so far. This 2.1 speaker set offers a combined output of 240 watts RMS and is compatible with DTS 7.1 surround sound. Users can also adjust the sound settings and RGB lighting with Logitech’s G HUB app.

Image via Harmon Kardon

The Harman Kardon SoundSticks III has a unique look to distinguish itself from the other speakers on the market. Both the subwoofer and satellite speakers have transparent glass housings for users to view the internals. Each satellite speaker stands vertically and includes four one-inch transducers. They come with a six-inch subwoofer and a built-in 20-watt amplifier.

While the SoundSticks III has outstanding audio performance, it has limited connectivity compared to the G560 speakers. The 3.5-millimeter jack is adequate for most PCs, but it would have been prudent to include Bluetooth at such a high price point.

Best soundbar gaming speakers

LG Ultragear GP9

Image via LG

LG’s Ultragear GP9 is compact enough to fit on most desks and has many innovative features. It measures 14.8 by 4.2 by 3.3 inches and contains two 20-millimeter tweeters and a pair of two-inch woofers. This soundbar also has the most connectivity options of any speakers listed so far, with USB, Bluetooth, optical, and 3.5-millimeter connections available.

The Ultragear GP9 also has a few innovative features to set it apart from the other speakers on this list. It has a built-in 2,600mAh battery and can work as a mobile Bluetooth speaker. There’s also a built-in microphone for users to chat with their teammates without having to use a headset.

Image via Razer

The Razer Leviathan speaker set takes a different approach than the Ultragear GP9 by including a soundbar and a subwoofer. At 19.7 by 2.8 by 3.0 inches, the soundbar can fit on a desk, but the 9.5 by 8.7 by 9.5-inch subwoofer may be too large.

There are two 0.74-inch tweeters and a pair of 2.5-inch drivers in the soundbar. Combining the tweeters and drivers with the 5.25-inch subwoofer produces powerful sound. Like the Ultragear GP9, it has multiple connection options, including a Bluetooth, optical, and 3.5-millimeter connection.

Best 5.1 gaming speakers

Image via Logitech

Like most 5.1 speaker sets, Logitech’s Z606 comes with five satellite speakers and a subwoofer. The satellite speakers each have 55 watts of RMS output and the 5.25-inch subwoofer puts out 25 watts RMS. All the speakers have the same all-black design, with the subwoofer housing the volume and media control buttons.

Like the Ultragear GP9 and Leviathan, the Z606 offers users many connection options to connect multiple devices. There’s a 3.5-millimeter jack, an RCA connection, and Bluetooth for users to connect their PCs, mobile phones, or tablets.

Image via Logitech

The Z906 sits above the Z606 in the Logitech lineup and comes with a control console in addition to the five speakers and one subwoofer. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity on the Z906, and buyers must use a 3.5-millimeter jack, RCA, or optical cable for connectivity.

While the Z906 is the most expensive speaker set on this list, it also has the best performance. This 5.1 system is compatible with Dolby Digital and offers a THX-certified surround sound experience. The four satellite speakers each have a 65-watt output, while the subwoofer has a 165-watt output.