Gaming keyboard gift guide for 2021

Find the perfect keyboard for the gamer on the shopping list.

Shopping for a gaming keyboard can be difficult. Not every gamer is looking for the same features. For example, gamers that frequently travel may want a 60 percent keyboard with onboard memory. In contrast, a competitive gamer will likely prioritize a keyboard with low actuation point switches to keep up with their opponents and an ergonomic design for comfort during prolonged gaming sessions.

Below are 10 gaming keyboards that make ideal gifts for gamers this holiday season.

Best full-size keyboards

Roccat Vulcan 121 Mechanical PC Tactile Gaming Keyboard

Image by Roccat via Amazon

The ROCCAT Vulcan 121 doesn’t skimp on features with its detachable wrist wrest, mixer-style media controls, RGB lighting, and anti-ghosting technology. Additionally, the Vulcan 121’s 1.8-millimeter actuation point switches make it a solid choice for competitive gamers that demand speed.

Razer Cynosa V2

Image by Razer via Amazon

The Razer Cynosa V2 offers essential keyboard features without breaking the bank. For example, it has fully programmable keys, dedicated media buttons, and a spill-resistant shell. In addition, the Cynosa V2’s backlit keys feature dynamic lighting that syncs with over 150 Chroma-integrated games.

Corsair K55 RGB PRO

Image by Corsair via Amazon

The K55 RGB Pro is a mechanical keyboard that features six programmable macro keys, an important addition for games that benefit from having as many keys as possible at disposal, like MMOs. Additionally, these macro keys can be assigned to streaming commands using the Elgato Stream Deck Software. The K55 RGB Pro is also comfortable with its rubber palm rest, making prolonged gaming sessions bearable.

Best tenkeyless keyboards

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image by Logitech via Amazon

The Logitech G Pro is a compact gaming keyboard built for pros with its GX Clicky switches that give key presses audible and tactile feedback. Additionally, the Logitech G Pro’s compact design and detachable cable make it suitable for traveling. It also has onboard memory, so settings aren’t reset when switching computers.

Corsair K70 RGB TKL

Image by Corsair via Amazon

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL is another esports keyboard with double-shot keycaps, an aluminum frame, and a tournament mode switch. The tournament mode switch on the front of the board gets gamers ready for competition by disabling their macros and activating static lighting.

Das Keyboard 4C TKL Wired Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard

Image by Das via Amazon

Gamers looking for a low-profile TKL keyboard will appreciate the Das Keyboard 4C‘s design. It’s RGB free, but that’s the only common feature it’s missing. The Das Keyboard 4C TKL comes equipped with Cherry MX switches, PBT keycaps, a footbar, and a two-port USB hub.

Best gamepad

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad

Image by Razer via Amazon

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad gives gamers a unique way to experience their favorite games. It only features 32 keys but has a cushioned wrist wrest and fully programmable macros. Any gamer tight on space will find the compact design of the Razer Tartarus v2 useful.

Best 60 percent keyboards

Tezarre TK61Pro

Image by Tezarre via Amazon

The Tezarre TK61Pro is a 60 percent wireless mechanical keyboard with fully customizable lighting, 70 hours of battery life, and hot-swappable keys. Because all of the keys on the Tezarre TK61Pro board are hot-swappable, this keyboard is one of the most versatile and cheapest on this list.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Image by Alloy via Amazon

The Alloy Origins Core 60 is built with ergonomics in mind with its three adjustable keyboard angles. It’s also suitable for travel with its onboard memory, detachable USB Type-C cable, and full aluminum body.

Best left-handed keyboard

B945 Light Strike Optical Gaming Keyboard by Bloody Gaming

Image by Bloody via Amazon

The B945 Light Strike Optical Gaming Keyboard is designed for left-handed gamers with its left-sided numpad. A left-sided numpad gives gamers more keys for their left hand to access during gameplay. Additionally, the B945 Light Strike’s keys are powered by Light Strike Technology, giving them a fast .2 millisecond response time.