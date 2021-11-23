Gaming accessories gift guide for 2021

It can be challenging to buy gifts for the gamers in the family who already have the latest gear. Many gamers also prefer to stick to specific brands or models and might be hesitant to try anything different when it comes to their main gaming gear.

Gaming accessories are the ideal gift for gamers who already have most of their equipment set in stone. While they don’t add anything to the direct gaming experience, gaming accessories can enhance the functionality of other equipment or just make life simpler with a comfortable or user-friendly design. Some popular gaming accessories include headset holders, docking stations, and laptops stands.

Here are the best gaming accessories for gifting in 2021.

Image via Asus

The Asus ROG Throne Qi headset stand gives users a safe place to store their headset while saving desk space. It has a clean design with a square base and long plastic neck to accommodate most headsets. There’s an RGB strip lining the base and another on the transparent shard on the stand with 18 lighting zones in total.

Users also get other nifty functions on the ROG Throne Qi. The base has a built-in fast charger for mobile phones, and it also acts as a hub with a pair of USB 3.1 ports. One of the unexpected features of the ROG Throne Qi is the built-in digital-to-analog converter (DAC) that offers 7.1 virtual surround sound when users plug in their headsets.

Image via Razer

Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma stand is a relatively simple accessory that can improve a laptop’s ergonomics. This device elevates the laptop and tilts it to an 18-degree angle. Having the screen placed higher up can reduce slouching and promotes a healthier upright sitting position. Some users also find that the higher angle of the keyboard reduces stress on the wrists.

The Laptop Stand Chroma is sturdy and can accommodate most laptops. It’s made from aluminum and can support laptops between 14 and 17 inches. Some of the extra features include a built-in USB hub with two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and an HDMI port.

Image via Corsair

Users can add RGB lighting to their setup with the Corsair iCUE LS100 LED Smart Lighting Strip Starter Kit. The kit contains two 17.71-inch LED strips with 27 individually addressable LEDs and two short 250-millimeter strips with an external power adapter, a USB cable, and a lighting controller.

While the strips can be daisy-chained together, they can’t be cut and joined. Each strip is enclosed in thick plastic that can’t twist or fold but is solid enough to protect the lighting. The plastic bases have a dual-mounting system with magnets and an adhesive backing for a secure fit.

Image via Amazon

One of the drawbacks of having an advanced setup is the number of cables connecting everything up. The 126pcs Cord Management Organizer Kit includes all the necessary tools to manage the cables for a cleaner look.

The set has a comprehensive list of tools. It includes four cable management sleeves, two self-adhesive cable tie rolls, 10 cable clips and ties, and 100 self-lock zip ties. All the items in the kit have the same matching black color for a neater appearance.

Image via Cup-Holster

It can be risky to leave a drink on the desk while playing a game. Just one accidental spill can ruin a mouse or keyboard. The Cup-Holster is easy to attach to most desks and provides a secure place to hold a drink. With the C-clamp being able to adjust for up to two inches of desk thickness, mounting the cup holder to the desk is simple. Both ends of the clamp also have polyurethane screw caps to protect the desk from scratches.

This cupholder is big enough to fit most cups, bottles, and mugs. It has a 3.5-inch diameter with a vertical groove on one side to fit a cup or mug handle. While the Cup-Holster is primarily designed to hold cups, it’s also a handy storage compartment for mobile phones and other small items.

Image via Hyperglide

Many gaming mice come with mouse skates that can increase drag due to friction. Hyperglides are aftermarket mouse skates that replace the original versions for a smoother gliding experience.

These mouse skates are made from a polymer material called polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon, which is famous for its low friction properties. Hyperglides use virgin-grade PTFE with no dyes or additives to offer the least friction. Most Hyperglides are made for a specific model, so users should get the correct set for their mouse.

Image via HyperX

HyperX’s Pudding Keycaps are durable and enhance the look of a mechanical keyboard. They feature a sturdy double-shot Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) design that won’t fade and are resistant to wear. With a translucent bottom and a black top layer, each keycap has a two-tone design to better disperse the RGB lighting.

The Pudding Keycaps come as a full set to fit most popular keyboards. There are 104 keys in the set for a full-size keyboard, but users can also add them to smaller 60 percent or tenkeyless (TKL) options. Other benefits of the Pudding Keycaps are that they are compatible with most mechanical keyboards and come with a handy removal tool.

Image via Cougar

The Cougar Fort X Wrist Rest works with most keyboards and can increase comfort and reduce strain on the user’s wrists. It measures 7.51 by 3.93 by 1.1 inches to accommodate most keyboards, and there’s also a more compact version available for smaller TKL or 60 percent options.

This wrist rest is comfortable and stays firmly in place. The bottom features a non-slip rubber surface to stop it from moving, while the top has soft memory foam cushioning covered with a cloth exterior.

Image via Razer

Users can improve the connectivity of their PC or laptop with the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Mercury Edition. This docking station has a clean silver aluminum design with a subtle Razer logo on the top.

There’s a large port selection on the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Mercury Edition. One side has an SD card reader, a 3.5-millimeter audio port, and a USB-C upstream port going to the computer. The other side has a gigabit Ethernet port and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports. It also has three USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 compatibility.

Image via Glorious

The Glorious mouse bungee is a convenient way to keep the mouse cable out of the way and reduce drag when playing. It can also prevent the mouse cable from getting snagged on the keyboard or desk.

This bungee comes in two colors and gives users some adjustability options. Users can choose between a black or white base with a non-slip base. The arm is height-adjustable and has rubber clips to keep the cable in place.