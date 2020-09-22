GAME UK quietly added a delivery fee to Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders

GAME is even charging those who chose to pick the console at the store.

GAME, one of the two official retailers in the U.K., has struggled so far with next-gen console pre-orders. Its website went down this morning, and now, it has added a £10 delivery fee to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S pre-orders.

Costumers who pre-ordered the PS5 last week reportedly had free shipping on next-gen pre-orders. But from this week forward, the fee is set at £9.99, which converts to around $12.70.

This delivery fee is being added even for those who have chosen to pick up the console from the store, however.

@GAMEdigital morning! Just managed to get on a preorder a series x, but have paid an extra £10 delivery, despite collecting in store, and it says free collection? What's that about? pic.twitter.com/8WZxy3QaQS — Josh Scudder (@The_Scud) September 22, 2020

GAME hasn’t released an official statement to the public yet, but sources told Eurogamer that the fee wasn’t planned by the staff and was added by parent company Frasers Group.

Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders started today and fans have encountered broken websites and instant sellouts. Retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and GameStop have had issues with high traffic and the consoles sold out in minutes.