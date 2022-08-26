Full Discord integration reportedly coming to PlayStation in the near future

Full Discord integration is expected to be available on PlayStation in the coming months, according to Exputer.

Reports have claimed that shortly after version 6.00 comes to the PlayStation 5, which is expected sometime in mid-September, Discord integration will be on the horizon for version 7.00. Discord integration on the PlayStation has supposedly been in development and quality assurance phases for months now, with further reports from Exputer saying that progress on the app has been going well.

This news follows Sony’s relatively recent partnership with Discord cemented in May 2021. “At PlayStation, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories,” President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan said about the deal.

This partnership between Sony and Discord may actualize shortly after similar integration has been seen on Microsoft’s Xbox properties. In July, Microsoft announced plans to fully integrate the voice chat application onto the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, allowing players to link their Microsoft and Discord accounts to fully use the software while on either console.

It is very likely that PlayStation players will see similar integration, allowing users to voice chat with PC friends on cross-play games, create community channels, and connect their pre-existing accounts. It is unclear exactly when the Discord app will become available to players on PlayStation, though, since the app is still reportedly several months out and still in its development phase.

Prospective Discord users can likely keep an eye on PlayStation and Sony’s social pages for an official confirmation.