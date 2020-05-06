Free PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades could be available for EA games

EA’s COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said in EA’s latest earnings briefing that at least some of the company’s games will be available to upgrade for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

“Note that this year the phasing includes the effect of revenue recognition from the games we are launching for the current generation of consoles that can also be upgraded for free for the next generation,” Jorgensen said.

His statement was in the transcript of EA’s earnings call, which happened yesterday, May 5, with CEO and director Andrew Wilson as well as other company members. But EA hasn’t given further details about the free upgrades yet.

The new generation of consoles is coming this holiday season. EA has confirmed it plans to launch 14 new games over its next fiscal year and some of them will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has already confirmed it’s Smart Delivery feature, which will allow players to buy a game once and get the appropriate version for their console. Sony, on the other hand, hasn’t released details on a similar feature yet.

Some of the games confirmed for the PS5 and Xbox Series X so far are Watch Dogs: Legion and Ubisoft’s Gods and Monsters. Fans are also expecting games like Halo Infinite, The Last of Us II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Cyberpunk 2077.

You can learn more about the Xbox Series X tomorrow on the Inside Xbox livestream, where more games for Xbox’s next-generation console will be introduced.