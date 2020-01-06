First images of the PS5 controller surface online

Some unfortunate game developer may have just broken the biggest embargo of his life after a post that appears to show the PS5 controller beside the devkit appeared online.

The post was deleted shortly after it went up on Facebook. But Redditors, of course, got a screengrab of it.

At first glance, the PS5 controller doesn’t look any different to the PS4’s with there being a touchpad and a few buttons. In fact, apart from the shape of the controller, it looks near identical to the current generation of controllers already out there.

Granted, the design might not reflect the final look of the controller considering it is a devkit, but it’s likely to remain a lot of the core features button wise, which leaves little room for imagination.

The PS5 is slated to launch sometime the end of this year alongside the Xbox Series X.