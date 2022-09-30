Fan’s GameCube may actually be an early Wii prototype used at E3

A Nintendo GameCube that contains an extremely early build of the Wii’s main menu has been discovered.

Early on Sept. 29, Nintendo historians and preservationists Forest of Illusion shared a follow-up tweet to a two-year-old announcement detailing a 0.1 build of the Wii’s system menu that emerged as part of the Nintendo “Gigaleak” in 2020. Images of a GameCube submitted by a fan appeared to contain an extremely early version of the Wii’s main menu that might be the same as the previously-discovered 0.1 build, according to Nintendo Life.

And two years later, a GameCube TDEV development kit which uses this menu has been discovered! It matches the version within the leaks and there is a high possibility that these were used at E3 2006! For those who don't know, several Wii demos at the show were running on TDEVs! https://t.co/GzYMEfmh0X pic.twitter.com/zfVk2oJQif — Forest of Illusion (@forestillusion) September 29, 2022

Furthermore, it’s possible that the GameCube in question was used on the E3 show floor in 2006 to help demo upcoming Wii games, including The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Wii Sports. Attendees who played these games at E3 were purportedly not playing the games on Wii consoles at all but on GameCubes designed to work with Wii controllers, according to a forum post shared back in 2006.

The found GameCube and the 0.1 Wii menu were never intended to be purchased or even seen by consumers. Instead, they were likely used during development to prototype and test the Wii’s menu and GameCube backwards compatibility on the console. The 0.1 menu only includes a handful of options, including memory card management, clod adjustment, and sound configuration.

The discovery of the special GameCube is important to historians, archivers, and preservationists, who can gain from it a more accurate picture of consoles in various stages of development. The preservation of consoles, hardware, and software from console generations past is a cause that’s gained traction over the last several years thanks to organizations like the Video Game History Foundation.