Fan gives old NES a makeover, turns it into a Switch dock

The NES might not be the latest console in Nintendo’s library, but it remains one of the most beloved and best-selling systems of all time. The case’s classic look is likely a treasured memory in many hearts, but one fan has set out above and beyond to turn that memory into reality.

The fan bought a broken down NES and proceeded to convert the console into a functional Switch dock. After a fresh coat of paint, the NES looked as good as new. The user proceeded to showcase the Switch docking process with a short video clip and also documented the entire build process in a photo album.

It’s a rather intensive DIY process that requires a lot of delicate electronics handling and proper wire routing. It’s probably not the easiest thing to make. But if just playing games on the Switch isn’t enough while we’re all stuck at home, undertaking the task to build a snazzy new home for it might scratch the itch.

The Nintendo Switch is the company’s third best-selling home console now with the latest reports citing total sales of 55.77 million units since its 2017 release. Seeing as the hybrid console is only halfway through its life cycle, there’s plenty of time for the Switch to overtake the NES, which stands at 61.91 million units sold.