EVGA unveils GeForce RTX 3050 XC series graphics cards

Following Nvidia’s Special Address ahead of CES 2022, EVGA and others have begun revealing plans for their new RTX 3050 GPUs. While no listings offer in-depth information, companies are still giving users a glimpse at what’s in store.

EVGA’s RTX 3050 line is called the XC series and features two smaller graphics cards with a dual-fan design. These cards are called the EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC and the EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC BLACK. The official page doesn’t do much to differentiate the models from each other. EVGA describes the RTX 3050 XC as being “designed for gamers ready for the next tier of performance.” On the other hand, the manufacturer marks the RTX 3050 XC BLACK as having “a streamlined designed, letting its performance do all the talking.” The only other discernable difference at this time is that the XC will feature a perforated backplate to aid cooling.

Image via EVGA

Aside from the backplate, both cards look the same under the hood at this time. EVGA lists both XC cards as having the same clock speed, memory, and dual-slot design. The XC series of RTX 3050 GPUs will feature a 14GHz clock speed and 8GB GDDR6 memory.

Image via EVGA

Nvidia revealed the RTX 3050 as having 18 second-generation RT cores, nine shader cores, 73 tensor cores, and 8GB GDDR6 memory. This is a giant step up from the last 50-class GPU, the GTX 1050. Given the lower MSRP, manufacturers like EVGA and PNY have an opportunity to bring entry-level PC gaming back from the dead. But that may be wishful thinking.

Information about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is a little sparse at the moment. But with the card dropping on Jan. 27, there will likely be a slow trickle of details before the flood gates open. The most crucial piece of information missing from EVGA’s site for consumers is whether it will stick close to the $249 MSRP set by Nvidia.