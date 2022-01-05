With the return of the Consumer Electronics Show for 2022, AMD announced a plethora of new products coming to both laptop and desktop PCs. All of what the manufacturer showed is scheduled to release at some point this year.

Here’s everything AMD announced at CES 2022.

New mobile processors

AMD introduced a suite of new processors for notebooks and gaming laptops at CES. Designed for traditional gaming laptops and ultra-thin and lightweight models, all of these processors will be released in Q1 2022.

AMD Ryzen 6000 CPUs

Improving upon the 5000 series of APUs, the new AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile series offers an all-around increase in performance and efficiency. It’s the first AMD mobile processor to use RDNA 2 graphics.

6000M processors will also have up to eight cores and use Zen 3+ six-nanometer architecture—the latter will use both efficiency and performance cores in one. Altogether, the new chips seek to double the performance of the 5000 series with a 100-percent increase in 1080p gaming.

AMD Radeon RX 6000S GPUs

In addition to the 6000 series mobile processors, the new AMD Radeon RX 6000S series GPUs were unveiled. These graphics processors are made for ultra-thin and lightweight laptops while delivering similar performance to the M series. Laptops using this processor can be up to 20 percent thinner than previous models and weigh less than 4.5 pounds.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M GPU update

Alongside the RX 6000S announcement, AMD introduced a suite of new discrete Radeon RX 6000M GPUs: Radeon RX 6850M XT, RX 6650M, RX 6650M XT, RX 6500M and RX 6300M. The first three GPUs are updated processors that offer faster speeds than their predecessors. For the latter two, AMD claims they are 200 percent faster than an Nvidia GeForce MX450.

AMD Advantage laptops and PRO CPUs

AMD is launching AMD Advantage laptops with partners like Alienware, Razer, Asus, and more with all of the new mobile processors. These laptops are unique because they’ll have exclusive smart technologies not found in other non-Advantage devices. The manufacturer also announced PRO CPUs for the 5000 and 6000 mobile series. PRO CPUs focus on productivity, offering enhanced security with Microsoft Pluton and longer battery life.

AMD Radeon Adrenaline software updates

Several new AMD Adrenaline software updates focused on improving gaming efficiency and performance are coming in the first half of 2022.

Radeon Super Resolution

AMD introduced Radeon Super Resolution, an in-driver software addition to Radeon graphics cards that can boost frame rates in the same way that Fidelity Super Resolution does. RSR accomplishes this by using the same algorithm as FSR. The difference is that the player can choose to implement it rather than the developer, so thousands of games can benefit from it.

AMD Smart Shift update

Another new piece of software coming from AMD is Smart Shift Eco and Smart Shift Max. Smart Shift configures the system to switch between the Ryzen CPU and the Radeon GPU depending on specific parameters. For Smart Shift Eco, the system will automatically switch to the GPU when plugged in and only use the CPU when running on battery. On the other hand, Smart Shift Max boosts performance by giving more power to the GPU over the CPU and vice versa.

AMD Smart Access Graphics

AMD Smart Access Graphics functions similarly to Smart Shift in that it works with both the CPU and GPU. The new feature, however, is for hybrid laptops with a CPU and a discrete GPU. Using it will automatically change between the processors to boost performance or save battery.

New desktop processors

AMD Radeon 6500XT

The red company unveiled a new mid-range graphics card in the AMD Radeon 6500XT. It will come with a 2.6GHz game clock—the fastest sustained GPU clock rate on the market, according to AMD. It will also have 16MB of Infinity Cache and 16 Compute Units and Ray Accelerators. Radeon 6500XT goes on sale on Jan. 19 for $200.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

At CES 2020, AMD introduced its 3D V-Cache solution, essentially letting it develop chips with more cache stacked on top of each other. Now, the manufacturer is ready to put its first 3D V-Cache processor on the market with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

This CPU comes with eight cores/16 threads, a max clock speed of 4.5GHz, 64MB of 3D V-Cache, and 32MB of 2D Cache. The extra cache propels the Ryzen 7 5800X3D past the Ryzen 9 5900X with 15 percent more speed at 1080p. AMD said this will be the fastest CPU available once it hits the market.

AMD Ryzen 7000 and Zen 4

The conference was rounded out by a glimpse at the Ryzen 7000 series processors that will use the new Zen 4 architecture. Zen 4 will be the first AMD chip built with five-nanometer semiconductors, allowing for even more computing density. AMD says that 7000 series processors will also feature the 3D V-Cache on specific chips.

AM5 Platform

With the Zen 4 architecture, AMD will be moving to the Socket AM5 platform. AM5 will use an LGA socket and be able to use PCIe Gen 5 DDR5.