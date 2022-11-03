Every Playstation VR 2 game available at launch

Virtual reality is about to get a whole lot better on PS VR2, with a massive 11 new titles making their way onto the platform.

VR games have slowly but surely been increasingly popular as they’ve improved, and now fans of virtual reality have a massive selection to test out.

The PlayStation VR was released in Oct. 2016 and has a wide variety of titles for players with enough floor space, with this new selection bolstering users’ collections. The newest VR headset, the PS VR2, will, thankfully, have a strong selection at launch.

PlayStation published a blog sharing the new titles that are on their way, with some noteworthy additions like Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue and the Jurassic World: Aftermath Collection.

What games are coming to PlayStation VR2?

Image via Coatsink

Jurassic World: Aftermath Collection

Developer: Coatsink

Experience the reworked parts one and two of the Aftermath Collection. Players will recover information scattered across the map with a collection of dangerous dinosaurs chomping at their feet. Jeff Golbum is back as the narrator of the title as well if the dinosaurs didn’t sell it.

Image via tinyBuild Games

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Developer: tinyBuild Games

Players will have to head into Mr. Peterson’s creepy house to save their friend. This title became an incredibly popular horror title, with it now incorporating the additional terrifying element that is VR.

Image via Owlchemy labs

Cosmonious High

Developer: Owlchemy Labs

Players will crash land into a school full of malfunctioning robots. Playing as Prismi, users will have to fix all the issues lurking throughout the school before they can head home.

Image via Cloudhead Games

Pistol Whip

Developer: Cloudhead Games

This action rhythm game will see players testing out their timing, ducking, and weaving to become action heroes. Get ready to hear some amazing tracks in your playthrough.

Image via FirepunchD Games UG

Tentacular

Developer: FirepunchD Games UG

Hold your tentacles, because you’re about to get a taste of what life is like as a massive sea creature. This behemoth will be controlled by users, using your giant tentacles to complete tasks and definitely get in everybody’s way.

Image via Vertigo Games

After the Fall

Developer: Vertigo Games

Get ready to be immersed in an apocalyptic wasteland, filled with deadly creatures to take on to survive. You’ll be able to play this with friends so find someone else who has a VR headset and gear up for a good time.

Image via Ramen VR

Zenith

Developer: Ramen VR

Players will experience a massively-multiplayer VR rollercoaster, where they get to battle amongst themselves, go on raids, and fight creatures lurking throughout the map. The title’s already been in early access since Jan. 22 this year, but the full release will be arriving soon.

Image via Fast Travel Games

Cities VR

Developer: Fast Travel Games

Build your own city and experience its wonder in VR. Control your city’s finances, walk down each street, and stand atop the tallest building because it’s all yours.

Image via Smilegate

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Developer: Smilegate

Be the commander of an elite team of skilled militia and try and take control of a situation involving recently discovered biochemical weapons that could wipe out anyone in its way.

Image via Funktronic Games

The Light Brigade

Developer: Funktronic Games

The world has fallen apart, only you can put the pieces back together. Players will experience physics-based gunplay in an apocalyptic world, creating a fast-paced rollercoaster of a title.

Image via Supermassive Games

Switchback VR

Developer: Supermassive Games

Get ready for a literal rollercoaster, where fans gear up to the teeth with weaponry and shoot enemies as they track along a nightmarish landscape. Players will have to take on 17th-century demonic enemies as they progress through the game.

So for you fans wondering what the PS VR2 has, there’s an absolutely massive collection to get your hands on.