CES 2022: Every confirmed RTX 3050 partner card

Nvidia kicked off CES 2022 with its Special Address in which it announced the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 3050. While there isn’t any information on RTX 3060 Ti partner cards, the opposite is true for the RTX 3050.

Some base specs listed during the Nvidia Special Address reveal the RTX 3050 reference card as having 18 second-generation RT cores, nine shader cores, 73 tensor cores, and 8GB GDDR6 memory. Nvidia also set the MSRP at $249, but this should in no way be taken as gospel when it comes to partner card pricing.

Here’s a list of all the confirmed RTX 3050 partner cards.

PNY

Image via PNY Image via PNY Image via PNY

PNY confirmed it will be releasing three RTX 3050 models as a part of its UPRISING and REVEL series of graphics cards. All three cards share the same specs with 8GB GDDR6 memory at 14Gbps, base clocks of 1,552MHz, and boost clocks of 1,777MHz. For connectivity, all cards use three DisplayPort1.4a and an HDMI 2.1 port.

The REVEL and UPRISING series differ in a few key ways. For starters, anyone looking for the gamer aesthetic with RGB will have to consider the REVEL series since the UPRISING card doesn’t feature lighting of any kind. More importantly, the REVEL models feature both a single fan design with the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Single Fan Edition and a dual fan design with the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB Dual Fan Edition. The sole RTX 3050 card in the UPRISING line, the GeForce RTX 3050 8GB UPRISING Dual Fan, features a dual-fan design but lacks RGB lighting.

There’s no pricing information available yet. All three cards have a release date of Jan. 27.

EVGA

Image via EVGA

EVGA’s new duo of RTX 3050 cards was also revealed this week. The EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC and GeForce RTX 3050 XC BLACK will boast the same 8GB GDDR6 memory at 1,400MHz. Beyond these core specs, not much is known about the differences between the two cards.

The main differences between the two cards come down to seemingly minor changes. Both GPUs share a short, dual-fan design but the GeForce RTX 3050 XC BLACK doesn’t feature a backplate like the GeForce RTX 3050 XC.

Not much information is available about these cards. There are currently no pricing details on the EVGA GPUs, but the release is set for Jan. 27 along with the PNY counterparts.

ASUS

Image via ASUS Image via ASUS Image via ASUS

Asus announced several models during its CES 2022 run. These models include the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, and ASUS Phoenix GeForce RTX 3050 8GB. Not much information is available beyond the form factor of each card and their memory, which are all clearly 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3050 8GB is the only three-fan card in the lineup and boasts the flashiest design of the bunch. Asus is loading this card up with three nine-blade fans to aid in cooling the card. If necessary, these fans can wind down to zero decibels when in silent mode. The two RGB zones on the card are addressable via Aura Sync.

On the smaller end of the spectrum, there’s the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 8GB and ASUS Phoenix GeForce RTX 3050 8GB. These cards use dual and single-fan designs to better suit a wider range of cases, similar to the PNY and EVGA options. No further specs are available for each card beyond PCB coatings and the use of Axial-tech fans.

Asus will launch these cards later this month but provided no pricing information.

Colorful

Image via Colorful Image via Colorful Image via Colorful

Colorful is also rolling out three RTX 3050 cards with the iGame GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W OC, iGame GeForce RTX 3050 NB EX, and iGame GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO. The manufacturer revealed more specs than the other partner card players. This information can be found in a press release via VideoCardz.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO features a dual-fan design for wider compatibility and is specced identically to its three-fan sibling. Both the iGame GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO and iGame GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W OC feature 2,560 CUDA cores and share a base clock of 1,552MHz and a boost clock of 1,822MHz. The similarities continue beyond the obivous 8GB GDDR6 memory to ports that include three DisplayPorts and one HDMI port.

The iGame GeForce RTX 3050 NB EX features a triple fan design but runs a bit ahead of the previous cards. In terms of common features, this card also includes 2,560 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 memory, as well as the DisplayPort and HDMI connections. The key difference here is the slower clock speed, which is on par with the others at a base of 1,552 but has lower boost clock at 1,777. These speeds align with the PNY RTX 3050 offerings.

ZOTAC

Image via ZOTAC

Lastly, Zotac announced two RTX 3050 GPUs with its GeForce RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC and GeForce RTX 3050 Twin Edge. Both cards use a dual-fan design and feature the same connectivity options with three DisplayPort1.4a and one HDMI 2.1 port. They also share 8GB of memory at 14Gbps.

Where the GeForce RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC splits away from its non-OC sibling is the boost clock. While the standard RTX 3050 Twin Edge runs a boost clock of 1,777MHz, just like the PNY options, the OC edition of the Twin Edge runs ahead at 1,807MHz. This is the key difference on paper.

Both cards at set to launch on Jan. 27 at an undisclosed price.