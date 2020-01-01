Even Bayonetta’s creator thinks that the Nintendo Switch Home Menu is a “piece of crap”

The Nintendo Switch’s Home Menu is just not very good.

There’s no search function, no way to organize your games, and don’t even get us started on the hastily designed Eshop that makes it difficult to search for games unless you know exactly what you are looking for.

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like fans are alone in the criticism. Even Bayonetta’s creator, Platinum Games’ Hideki Kamiya, has recently come out to critique the home menu, calling it a “piece of crap”.

“The Nintendo Switch’s Home Menu is a piece of crap, all of the shitty gigantic game icons are lined up in a row, but the rest of the games are tossed into a trash can called ‘All Games’” Kamiya said on Twitter, as translated by NintendoSoup.

Such a big critique from one of Nintendo’s closest work partners is unusual. But Kamiya is known for being blunt. There was a time when Bayonetta 2 was in development exclusive to Nintendo Wii U that he told those complaining about the exclusivity to “talk to Nintendo” as there was no way the game would have existed without them.

The design of the home menu has been a talking point for years. Numberous artists and designers have offered their own suggestions for redesigning the menu redesign it themselves.