Epic Games acquires RAD Game Tools

New tech for the Unreal Engine is about to get wild.

Epic Games is again adding new tools to the already massive library it uses to improve the Unreal Engine.

Epic today acquired the technology and business section of RAD Game Tools which explains the recent move of acquiring the technology and business side of RAD Game Tools.

RAD provides various technology that is used in upwards of 25,000 games and will now be servicing those tools directly into Unreal Engine for the benefit of developers who use the platform. With this acquisition, Epic hopes to specifically work on improving the rendering, animation, insights, and audio capabilities of its products alongside RAD, a team known for developing best-in-class compression software.

“Our work with Epic goes back decades, and joining forces is a natural next step given our alignment on products, mission, and culture,” founder and CEO of RAD, Jeff Roberts said. “We both believe that solid technologies enable developers to build beautiful, performant, and reliable experiences. We’re excited and humbled to join the amazing Epic team.”

RAD will continue supporting the partners it has within the games industry, film, and television, with the company’s sales and business development teams retaining the rights to sell licenses to its products separately of Epic, including newly-developed tech that does not utilize Unreal Engine.