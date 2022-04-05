Elgato releases HD60 S+ successor, HD60 X capture card

Building off of its popular line of capture cards, Elgato is updating its streaming gear lineup with the HD60 X, a follow-up to the company’s HD60 S+.

On Tuesday, Elgato revealed the HD60 X and a full list of specs. The HD60 X builds on the HD60 S+ with 4K capture at 30fps and 1080p capture at 60fps. Other capture resolutions include 1440p at 60fps, 1080p at 30fps, 1080i and 720p at 60fps, 576p, as well as 480p. The HD60 X also features 4K 60fps passthrough, 1440p at 120fps, or 1080p at 240fps, allowing it to keep up with next-gen consoles just as well as a gaming PC. Another big selling point of the HD60 X is its Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) compatibility, which is a handy feature for next-gen gaming on consoles and PCs.

Unlike the HD60 S+, the HD60 X tucks all of the ports to the rear of the device. This reduces clutter and can allow the HD60 X to look at home on a desktop. The capture card comes with an HDMI 2.0 cable and a USB-A to USB-C cable for connectivity.

Elgato’s HD60 X comes in at $199.99, which matches the HD60 S+ price point. The HD60 X won’t provide the same performance as the high-end 4K 60 Pro Mk. 2, but it won’t leave as big a dent in your wallet either. Considering its middle-of-the-road positioning, the HD60 X seems to offer users a decent value when weighing the price-to-performance ratio. This is all pending reviews, though.