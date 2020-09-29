EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Nov. 10, Bethesda titles also being added soon

More games are coming to Game Pass over the next few months.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are getting another launch day boost from Game Pass. Subscribers will gain access to EA Play once the consoles become available on Nov. 10, Microsoft announced today.

Previously, Microsoft only confirmed that EA Play membership would be included for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost later this year. But now, fans know it’s a day-and-date deal with Xbox’s next-gen launch.

Those EA titles will also be available to players who plan on holding off on getting a next-gen console since Xbox One models will still be compatible with Game Pass Ultimate in its new form. PC users will gain access to the EA Play library beginning in December, with an official date still pending.

A select few of those EA Play titles will also be available to play on Android devices via xCloud at launch.

Microsoft has laid out part of its plan for adding Bethesda’s iconic titles to the Game Pass library after acquiring ZeniMax Media, Bethesda Softworks’ parent company, earlier this month for $7.5 billion. That move will begin with Doom Eternal for consoles on Oct. 1 and PC later this year, with other games not already included on the service coming at a later date.

Game Pass Ultimate provides players with access to over 100 great games across consoles, PC, and now Android devices via xCloud. Microsoft says Game Pass has 15 million active subscribers from 41 countries right now and that it will continue to add new perks for its userbase.