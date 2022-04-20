DualSense controller now updatable without a PlayStation 5 console

For those who typically gravitate toward Sony’s controllers for gaming, today is your lucky day. The PlayStation 5 maker has made it possible to update DualSense controllers without a PS5 console.

Many players prefer using a DualSense controller on PC, however the lack of driver support from Sony and inability to update on PC has made the fan-favorite controller a little more high-maintenance than other options. Now, things are changing with the ability to simply plug in a DualSense controller and update directly from a PC instead of on an elusive PlayStation 5 console.

“PC players can now update their DualSense wireless controller with the latest firmware from Windows 11 and select Windows 10 devices, without connecting to a PS5,” Sony announced in a tweet.

PC players can now update their DualSense wireless controller with the latest firmware from Windows 11 and select Windows 10 devices, without connecting to a PS5. Details: https://t.co/PF5E3VnoXM pic.twitter.com/PF2ASo8Fw6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 20, 2022

To get started, PC gamers will need to ensure their system meets the minimum requirements. Users must be on Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 1. They must also have 10MB or more of available storage and a display with a minimum resolution of 1024×768 or higher. A USB port is also needed since it’s the key to the whole updating thing.

Once its established whether or not the system requirements have been met, players must download the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller. From here on out, things are as straightforward as can be. Just plug in a USB cable to your DualSense and PC and follow prompts as they appear.

A couple of final notes before updating. There can only be one controller updated at a time, meaning no two-for-ones. Also, the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller app will notify players of any updates upon being opened.