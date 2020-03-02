Doublelift is one of the most popular and successful League of Legends pros in North America.

The bot laner started his career in May 2011 with CLG and played for a few different teams before finally settling with Team Liquid in November 2017. He’s a seven-time LCS champion (four of them with Liquid) and has surpassed 1,000 kills in professional matches.

Aside from being a pro player, though, Doublelift also streams on Twitch. Here are the key parts of his streaming setup, according to his chat’s commands.

Doublelift uses the latest mechanical keyboard from Logitech, the G Pro. While it’s unclear if he’s using the standard G Pro or the G Pro X, both have mechanical switches with lightsync RGB, 12 programmable F-Key macros, and a detachable Micro USB cable. The difference is that you can buy sets of switches separately and swap them on the G Pro X, which makes it more expensive than the standard version.

Find it on Amazon.

Doublelift streams from his home and from Liquid’s gaming office, so that’s why he has two different headsets. At his house, he uses the HyperX Cloud II. In the office, he goes with the Alpha version. They have pretty similar builds, but the Alpha is superior with a higher frequency, a lighter structure, and a detachable cable that is one meter longer than the Cloud II’s.

You can find the Cloud II and the Alpha on Amazon.

Doublelift’s choice for a microphone is the Audio Technica 2020 Cardioid Condenser, a product that’s “ideal for project/home-studio applications,” according to Audio Technica. It has a high sound pressure level (SPL) handling and wide dynamic range. The cardioid polar pattern is important to reduce pickup of sounds from the sides and the rear, which is essential for a streamer.

AT2020 is also available at Amazon.

What about the mouse?

Unfortunately for fans, Doublelift’s chat commands don’t reveal his actual mouse of choice. Previous information indicates he was using a Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum, a mouse that’s ambidextrous. It can go up to 32 hours of use without charging on wireless mode and has a customizable fit and control with Logitech’s software for the buttons, as well as RGB customizable lighting.

Here’s the G900 at Amazon.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.