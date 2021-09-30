One of the best perks of owning the Xbox consoles is its backward compatibility. With the new Xbox series of consoles, backward compatibility remains a key feature. Not only are many past-generation Xbox games playable on the new system, but older accessories and controllers work as well. But does the Xbox One controller have the same features as the Series X controller?

While the new Xbox Series X and S controllers have new features, Microsoft recently rolled out new updates to Xbox One controllers, making them perform the same as the new models. In a firmware update limited to Xbox Insiders for now, Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers will now have better Bluetooth connectivity and latency support like the new controllers.

With this new update, these Xbox One controllers now support Bluetooth Low Energy. This will allow for better compatibility for controllers to connect to Windows 10 PCs, Android devices, as well as iOS 15 and up. With such a strong push for remote play and cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft is making it easier than ever to play Xbox games wherever you are at any time.

Lag is one of the most infuriating aspects of gaming. Along with better Bluetooth connectivity, this Xbox controller update will also include Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). This feature will help make controller inputs from your wireless controller to the Xbox console more responsive and efficient gaming experience.

With the update expected to release to all Xbox gamers in the near future, Microsoft seems focused on making the new Xbox gaming experience accessible for everyone.