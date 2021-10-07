Does the Nintendo Switch OLED come with a charger?

The Nintendo Switch OLED arrives on the scene with a brand new screen for all your handheld needs.

While it doesn’t change much of the Switch formula or provides the 4K boost a lot of people were hoping for, it is still a solid system that is a natural upgrade to the original model for those that don’t already own a Switch themselves.

Still, the question has to be asked. Despite all its upgrades, does everything from the original Switch model such as the HDMI lead and charger, come with the OLED system?

Nintendo does have a track history of selling its consoles without a charger or source of power, such as many iterations of the Nintendo 3DS, so we can see why people might be worried that the OLED version will follow that trend of cutting some much-needed features.

Thankfully though, there isn’t anything to worry about. The OLED system does come with a charger in the box as standard so you can go about picking one up without needing to worry about getting a separate power supply to make it work.