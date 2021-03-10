Denuvo anti-cheat coming to PlayStation 5

Denuvo, an anti-cheat technology created by digital platform security company Irdeto, is officially coming to PlayStation. It’s joining the exclusive PlayStation 5 Tools and Middleware program.

The anti-cheat is already one of the leaders in security for gaming with over two billion unique game installs protected and 1,000 games secured across all platforms.

With this deal, Denuvo is going to provide security to the PS5 within the platform’s Tools and Middleware program as Sony looks to protect its users from bad actors. This will be done by integrating the anti-cheat and using it to secure both online gameplay and offline progress.

Denuvo’s goal is to promote fairness within games and protect a developer’s investment since most titles earn around 70 percent of their revenue within two weeks of launching a new game. And in a time where a good portion of games continue to provide support post-launch through DLC or running a games-as-a-service model, making sure players stick around beyond that opening window is more important than ever.

Seventy-seven percent of gamers have noted cheating as a major reason for bouncing off of a game, according to Irdeto, thus making it harder for a developer to monetize the product while the player count slowly decreases over time.

“Cheating ruins video games for honest players,” said Reinhard Blaukovitsch, managing director of Denuvo at Irdeto. “This can lead to lower engagement, game traffic, and shrinking revenues for game publishers. We are really proud to be able to help the world’s most talented developers to bring rich experiences for gamers on Playstation 5.”

Denuvo has worked with AAA developers and publishers for more than a decade and helped protect and secure titles across PC, consoles, iOS, and Android. Now, the company will work with Sony to ensure games on PS5 are secure and can better obtain long-term engagement.